Six-Times Married 'Love Boat' Crooner Jack Jones Dead Aged 86 After Two-Year Battle with Leukemia

In 1959, Jones landed his first recording contract with Capitol Records, which released his debut album, This Love of Mine. On that was his rendition of the Steve Allen'sThis Could Be the Start of Something Big.

The talented singer clinched his first Grammy in 1962 for Lollipops and Roses, followed by another win in 1963 for Wives and Lovers, a song that jumpstarted his career.

His smooth vocals became synonymous with the hit TV series Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1987. He lent his voice to the show's theme song for the first eight seasons until Dionne Warwick took over for the ninth season.

In addition to his musical career, Jones also dabbled in acting, with roles in films like Airplane II: The Sequel and American Hustle.