Six-Times Married 'Love Boat' Crooner Jack Jones Dead Aged 86 After Two-Year Battle with Leukemia
Grammy-winning crooner Jack Jones – who lived up to his fame as the singer of The Love Boat theme song by marrying six different women – has died at a specialist hospital.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer passed away aged 86 after a two-year battle with leukemia at the Eisenhower Medical in Rancho Mirage, California.
Jones's death was confirmed by his stepdaughter, Nicole Whitty.
Aside from the famous Love Boat theme song, Jones was known for hits such as Wives and Lovers and Lollipops and Roses. Throughout his career, he earned two Grammy awards and was a regular on variety shows in the 60s and 70s
Jones, a longtime resident of the Coachella Valley, came from a family deeply rooted in show business.
His mother, Irene Hervey, was an accomplished actress with decades of film and TV experience, and his father, Allan Jones, was a singer and actor known for The Donkey Serenade.
In 1959, Jones landed his first recording contract with Capitol Records, which released his debut album, This Love of Mine. On that was his rendition of the Steve Allen'sThis Could Be the Start of Something Big.
The talented singer clinched his first Grammy in 1962 for Lollipops and Roses, followed by another win in 1963 for Wives and Lovers, a song that jumpstarted his career.
His smooth vocals became synonymous with the hit TV series Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1987. He lent his voice to the show's theme song for the first eight seasons until Dionne Warwick took over for the ninth season.
In addition to his musical career, Jones also dabbled in acting, with roles in films like Airplane II: The Sequel and American Hustle.
The singer got married six times before ending up with Eleonora Jones.
In the early 1970s, Jones married Gretchen Roberts. Subsequently, he was linked romantically to Susan George. From 1976 to 1982, he married Kathy Simmons, and from 1982 to 2005, he was married to British-born Kim Ely
Jones was proud of his work and told Las Vegas Magazine in 2006: "Because of The Love Boat theme, everything was great on ships after that.
"I did six weeks a year. They gave me the best suite on the ship, and it was the S.S. Norway. We just had a great time."
The TV icon is survived by his wife, Eleonora; his daughters, Crystal and Nicole; his stepdaughters, Colette and Nicole; grandchildren, Grace, Mercer and Agnes; and his poodle, Ivy.
