'They Bent A Knee': Megyn Kelly TRASHES NBC For 'Expired' Report On Paul Pelosi Attack, Questions If Nancy's Office Interfered

Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly trashed NBC for an "expired" report that claimed insider information on Paul Pelosi's brutal assault. Kelly questioned if Nancy Pelosi's office was behind the now-deleted video as she bashed the network on-air, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nKelly is not shy when it comes to dragging other networks and their anchors on her SiriusXM radio show, The Megyn Kelly Show.\n\nDuring her Monday edition of her talk show, Kelly spoke on NBC pulling an "expired" video report on the House Speaker's husband, who was the victim of an assault at the couple's San Francisco home. Far-right supporter David DePape was arrested at the scene and reportedly had a sinister plan to inflict harm on the Democratic politician. \n\nKelly, alongside her guest Steve Krakauer, criticized the network for pulling a video last week while citing several conspiracy theories surrounding the brutal home invasion.The report at the center of Kelly's condemning remarks refers to information from sources that told NBC Paul did not signal that he was in distress when authorities arrived at his home. \n\nNBC later labeled the package as "expired" and pulled the information from their website. Kelly commented that the network's actions did not follow normal media protocol when reporting alleged false or misleading information — and offered her own opinion on why the network abruptly removed the video instead of applying a typical disclaimer. \n\n"They just said it wasn't up to NBC reporting standards, what does that mean?" Kelly said. "That sounds a lot to me, as a reporter, like Nancy Pelosi's office called and yelled at them, and they bent the knee."\n\nKelly then asked her guest, Krakauer, who is also a reporter, about his actions when contacting the network for clarification."If there was anything wrong at all in the story, why didn't they just say that," replied Krakauer. \n\nKelly referred to the NBC reporter who worked on the story as "s-----," while the talk show host and her guest mulled over reasons why the network refused to name the alleged inaccuracies in the reporting that led to the video being labeled expired. \n\n"Maybe the police are trying to spin this," Krakauer hypothesized as Kelly nodded her head in agreement as they pondered the possibility of cops attempting an alleged cover-up.The source shared that allegedly at the time of the attack, Paul appeared "seemingly unaware they had been called to the home of the speaker of the House."\n\nThe insider also revealed in the now taken-down video that Paul failed to "declare an emergency" when police arrived — and claimed that the 82-year-old walked back into the foyer, towards the suspect who was wielding a hammer. \n\nAs RadarOnline.com reported, Paul was struck in the head with a hammer and underwent surgeries for his injuries. The House Speaker's husband has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.