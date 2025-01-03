For his first show, Gaetz welcomed Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie to talk about all things politics. But viewers online said it was hard to concentrate on the screen when they were so distracted by Gaetz's bizarre face.

On X, one person stated: "Matt Gaetz needs to stop getting botox and lay off the makeup. He's looking scary."

Another person questioned: "My God, how much Botox has Matt Gaetz pumped into his face?"

A third noted: "Matt Gaetz face is disturbing — what happened? His eyes now look weirdly small. Too much filler? A facelift gone bad? Something is really off."

While one person stated bluntly: "Matt Gaetz’ face is disturbing. That is all."