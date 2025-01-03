Matt Gaetz Debuts New Talk Show on One America News Network and Shocks Viewers With 'Disturbing' and 'Scary' Appearance — 'How Much Botox Has He Pumped Into His Face?'
Disgraced former US House Representative Matt Gaetz has debuted his new televised talk show.
But many viewers quickly tuned out, contesting the politician has a face more apt for radio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gaetz, 42, resigned from the House in hopes of being appointed President-elect Donald Trump's Attorney General.
However, the Florida congressman was rebuffed by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle amid an investigation into accusations he paid for sex with an underage girl.
On Thursday, Gaetz followed the path of many other fallen politicians to cable news, debuting The Matt Gaetz Show on the uber-conservative One America News network.
For his first show, Gaetz welcomed Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie to talk about all things politics. But viewers online said it was hard to concentrate on the screen when they were so distracted by Gaetz's bizarre face.
On X, one person stated: "Matt Gaetz needs to stop getting botox and lay off the makeup. He's looking scary."
Another person questioned: "My God, how much Botox has Matt Gaetz pumped into his face?"
A third noted: "Matt Gaetz face is disturbing — what happened? His eyes now look weirdly small. Too much filler? A facelift gone bad? Something is really off."
While one person stated bluntly: "Matt Gaetz’ face is disturbing. That is all."
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Gaetz sparked botox and fillers rumors following his appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention. At the time, the Florida congressman was mocked for his arched eyebrows, plump cheekbones, and wrinkle-free face.
Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman, who has not worked with Matt, said: "It's too heavy in the forehead and not lateral enough to prevent Spock Eye. Plus, the glabellar injections use an older technique that pushes the brow down and makes him look more menacing than usual. He also has lid ptosis bilaterally."
He noted that neuromodulators, laser resurfacing, and chemical peels could create that unusual look.
Gaetz was forced to withdraw his name as Trump's nominee for Attorney General after a damning report from a House ethics committee found he "regularly paid women for engaging in sexual activity with him" from 2017 to 2020.
In the final draft of the report, the committee revealed Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl, identified as "Victim A", twice at a party in 2017.
According to the report, the girl, who had just finished her junior year of high school, said she was given $400 in cash from Gaetz, which she understood to be "payment for sex".
The document further details allegations of sex and drug-fuelled parties and travel, including a 2018 trip to the Bahamas.
According to the report: "The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress."
The committee also concluded: "From 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz made tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women that the Committee determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use."
Gaetz has long denied allegations that he has ever had sex with a minor, transported the alleged victim across state lines to engage in prostitution, or that he obstructed justice to cover up his actions.
In a fiery response on X, Gaetz condemned: "Giving funds to someone you are dating - that they didn’t ask for - and that isn’t 'charged' for sex is now prostitution?!? "There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses."