The Nightmare Continues for Rosie O'Donnell: Troubled Daughter Chelsea, 27, Behind Bars For 4th Time in Months After Failing to Appear For Court Hearing
The last few months have been a never-ending nightmare for Rosie O'Donnell and her family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian's troubled daughter, Chelsea, is behind bars again after she allegedly violated an agreement to enter a 28-day treatment program in her drug case.
Chelsea's latest arrest marks her fourth run-in with the law in three months.
According to court documents, a judge signed off on an arrest/bench warrant for Chelsea, 27, on December 16 after she failed to appear for a court appearance scheduled the same day.
The court claimed the former TV host's daughter violated a "furlough order" issued on December 9.
Earlier this month, Chelsea and prosecutors agreed to a "furlough" deal that allowed her to leave jail to enter a treatment facility.
After she completed treatment, Chelsea was supposed to return to jail, and her $7,500 bond was to be reinstated.
When she failed to appear in court on December 16, the 27-year-old was arrested and taken back into custody at the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.
Chelsea's recent string of arrests began in September when police responded to a 911 call at her and boyfriend Jacob Nelund's home.
When officers arrived at Chelsea's home, they found a disgusting scene with garbage, drugs, and various paraphernalia strung about the residence.
Authorities saw "rotten food and dirty moldy dishes" as well as "dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains, and used razor blades on the floor."
Chelsea – who has three children, Skylar Rose, Riley, and Avery Lynn, with ex Jacob Bourassa and shares one-year-old Atlas with Nelund – also reportedly had meth on her. Atlas was said to be found in a room near a meth pipe.
She was charged with drug possession and child endangerment, which she pleaded not guilty to.
Weeks later, Chelsea was arrested while out on bond on October 11.
Police alleged they found meth and pills on O'Donnell's daughter during a traffic stop.
She was held behind bars for several weeks before being released on bond for a second time.
Her third arrest came on November 18, when she was charged with felon possession of methamphetamine and various misdemeanor charges, including resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said they pulled over a vehicle that Chelsea was a passenger in.
During questioning, Chelsea reportedly told officers she wanted to get clean and planned to enter an intensive outpatient treatment facility.
While she insisted she had no drug paraphernalia on her, a meth pipe was discovered on her during a search, and she was subsequently arrested.
Authorities further claimed they found meth and pills in a bottle inside Chelsea when she was taken to jail.