More Pain for Rosie O'Donnell: Car-Crash Daughter Chelsea Arrested For 3rd Time in Months — and Charged With Meth Possession Again

According to reports, Chelsea Belle was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor resisting an officer, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 27-year-old was also hit with two felonies for not following the terms of her bond for prior pending cases.

During the third arrest, Chelsea was also hit with a felony charge for possession of Hydrocodone, a misdemeanor charge for possessing Lamotrigine, and possession of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of the jail.