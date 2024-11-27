Your tip
More Pain for Rosie O'Donnell: Car-Crash Daughter Chelsea Arrested For 3rd Time in Months — and Charged With Meth Possession Again

first photos rosie odonnell daughter chelsea arrested child neglec
Source: Oconto County Sheriff's Office; MEGA

Chelsea Belle was arrested for the third time in months.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Rosie O’Donnell's troubled daughter, Chelsea Belle, has been arrested for the third time in months.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the former talk show host's daughter was locked up once again following an arrest on November 18 — just days after she was released from jail for her previous busts.

first photos rosie odonnell daughter chelsea arrested child neglec
Source: Oconto County Sheriff's Office

Chelsea Belle was arrested twice in recent months.

According to reports, Chelsea Belle was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor resisting an officer, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 27-year-old was also hit with two felonies for not following the terms of her bond for prior pending cases.

During the third arrest, Chelsea was also hit with a felony charge for possession of Hydrocodone, a misdemeanor charge for possessing Lamotrigine, and possession of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of the jail.

According to reports, police pulled over a vehicle driven by a man allegedly named Justin, and Chelsea was one of the few passengers.

The report read: “While Chelsea told me her name and date of birth, I noticed pick marks on her face. Based on my training and experience, I know pick marks to be consistent with heavy drug use. I returned back to my squad to relay the occupant’s information to Marinette County Dispatch.

"I also requested the Florence K9. I entered Chelsea’s information into Wisconsin Court System case search and saw that she was currently out on bond for drug cases out of Marinette and Oconto County."

who is rosie odonnells daughter chelsea what to know
Source: @chelybear0806/Instagram

CPS became involved after Chelsea's son was found in his crib surrounded by drugs.

While on the scene, Chelsea was searched by police after the K9 sniffed the vehicle the group was in.

After police found a "clear smoking device" in Chelsea's bra that allegedly had meth residue in it, she was placed under arrest.

The report also claimed that Chelsea resisted the arrest and tensed up her arms as officers attempted to handcuff her.

Another officer said that Chelsea admitted to "using meth" earlier in the day but claimed that she was starting Intensive Outpatient Program next week.

Officers searched the vehicle Chelsea was in and found Naloxone in the trunk.

During the strip search at the local jail, a prescription pill bottle that was located in Chelsea’s vagina which contained meth, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam and Lamotrigine pills.

who is rosie odonnells daughter chelsea what to know
Source: @chelybear0806/Instagram

The comedian's daughter reconnected with her mom through her pregnancy journey.

On November 25, Chelsea had a court appearance via Zoom — bail was set at $7,500 and she has been ordered not to possess any drugs or drink, as well as not to have contact with drug users or sellers.

This is Chelsea's third arrest within months — she was first arrested on September 10 and then weeks later on October 11.

As previously reported, Chelsea was released on $4,000 bond on November 12 after spending over a month in jail following the arrests.

While out on bond, the court ordered her to maintain "absolute sobriety."

rosie odonnell breaks silence on daughter chelseas arrest
Source: @Rosie/TikTok

O'Donnell said 'it's hard to be a public person sometimes'.

After the news of the second arrest, O'Donnell made a statement on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of Chelsea, the talk show host wrote: "Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time. Sadly, this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

