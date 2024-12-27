Jennifer Lopez Shut Down Chance of Huge Pop Star Performing At Past Wedding After Learning of His Insane Fee — 'Don't Be Ridiculous!'

Blum spoke on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast on Thursday to touch on the memorable exchange: "We were working with J.Lo and A-Rod before they broke up, and they were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, ‘What about Bruno Mars?'"

The 71-year-old then remembered telling the Let's Get Loud hitmaker that she had “just worked with” Mars on another wedding and he received $5million to sing for 45 minutes to an hour.

“‘Don’t be ridiculous!'” Lopez hit back after learning of Mars' fee from Blum.