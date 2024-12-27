Your tip
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Shut Down Chance of Huge Pop Star Performing At Past Wedding After Learning of His Insane Fee — 'Don't Be Ridiculous!'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez was hoping for a major star to appear at her since-canceled wedding, until she learned how pricey he would come.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez wanted a headliner to perform at her since-canceled wedding to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez, but the singer's giant fee made her say no thanks.

The actress' planner Marcy Blum did not hold anything back as she revealed just how much Bruno Mars wanted upfront in order to appear at Lopez's luxury wedding, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez split engagement minnesota timberwolves deal rf
Source: MEGA

Lopez' since-canceled wedding to Alex Rodriguez was set to have a big-time performer.

Blum spoke on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast on Thursday to touch on the memorable exchange: "We were working with J.Lo and A-Rod before they broke up, and they were going through a list of musicians, and she goes, ‘What about Bruno Mars?'"

The 71-year-old then remembered telling the Let's Get Loud hitmaker that she had “just worked with” Mars on another wedding and he received $5million to sing for 45 minutes to an hour.

“‘Don’t be ridiculous!'” Lopez hit back after learning of Mars' fee from Blum.

miley cyrus fears liam hemsworth copyright case cheating bruno mars
Source: MEGA

Bruno Mars demanded $5million to perform at Lopez' wedding according to her celebrity planner.

Blum, the author of Wedding Planning for Dummies admitted she is able to share the story with the world because she “never signed an NDA” while planning the now-former couple's nuptials.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in 2019 and were set to marry the following year in Italy before COVID forced the stars to postpone the ceremony – however, the pair split right before she got back together with a past love: Ben Affleck.

The Unstoppable actress' relationship with Affleck also floundered earlier this year.

ben affleck and jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

The 'Let's Get Loud' hitmaker reunited with Ben Affleck following her failed engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez's run of bad luck has continued in 2024 as not only did her latest album This Is Me... Now completely flop, she also canceled her accompanied tour this summer, and saw her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told get trashed by critics.

The 55-year-old has also been dragged into her ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal drama following a sexual assault lawsuit filed against the disgraced music mogul and rapper Jay-Z.

The lawsuit notes an unidentified female, called "Celebrity B" in the filing, who is described as a "bystander" to the alleged assault by Jay-Z and Combs at an MTV afterparty in 2000.

Both music stars have denied the accusations.

While speculation continues to run rampant over who "Celebrity B" is – with many claiming it is Lopez – experts predict she is likely preparing for the day her identity is exposed.

Criminal defense attorney Julia Jayne told Fox News Digital the female celebrity is "100% lawyering up and probably reviewing a demand letter."

Jayne does not expect "Celebrity B" to come forward on her own, as it would then "drag that celebrity's name through the mud."

She added: "Likely, that celebrity's name will come out, but no celebrity wants to be associated with this case, even as a witness. It would be negative publicity."

jennifer lopezs worst year ben affleck divorce failed projects
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old has recently been dragged into her ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal drama.

Recently discovered photos show Lopez in an intense confrontation with Combs the same night of the alleged attack of the victim – then just 13 years old. The timeframe also lines up with Lopez's relationship with Combs, whom she dated from 1999 to 2001.

Combs, 55, is behind bars awaiting his 2025 trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

