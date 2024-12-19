Unlucky-in-Love Jennifer Lopez Suffers Yet Another Blow As Her New Movie TANKS at Box Office — Taking a Measly $3,900 in Opening Weekend

Its tagline "no one wins alone" proved accurate as the film dropped out of movie theaters completely on its second week.

The movie tanked despite Lopez, 55, making a promotional visit to London last month, which included an appearance on the Graham Norton Show on the BBC.

In the movie, she plays the wrestler's mother, Judy, alongside co-stars including Don Cheadle, 60, Michael Pena, 48, and Jharrel Jerome, 27.

Its poor box office, reported by the British Film Institute, caps off a difficult period for the star, whose comeback album, This Is Me… Now, reached a disappointing No55 in the UK charts last February.