Unlucky-in-Love Jennifer Lopez Suffers Yet Another Blow As Her New Movie TANKS at Box Office — Taking a Measly $3,900 in Opening Weekend
Jennifer Lopez has suffered a fresh blow after her new movie Unstoppable flopped at the box office.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva’s biographical drama about U.S. wrestler Anthony Robles made just $3,900 in its opening weekend in the UK, where it was the 55th most-watched film in cinemas.
Its tagline "no one wins alone" proved accurate as the film dropped out of movie theaters completely on its second week.
The movie tanked despite Lopez, 55, making a promotional visit to London last month, which included an appearance on the Graham Norton Show on the BBC.
In the movie, she plays the wrestler's mother, Judy, alongside co-stars including Don Cheadle, 60, Michael Pena, 48, and Jharrel Jerome, 27.
Its poor box office, reported by the British Film Institute, caps off a difficult period for the star, whose comeback album, This Is Me… Now, reached a disappointing No55 in the UK charts last February.
It was accompanied by a musical and documentary which cost millions but went straight to Prime Video.
In June, as speculation raged about the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck, 52, she cancelled the US leg of her tour weeks before it was due to begin.
With ticket sales underwhelming, she said she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends".
Lopez then filed for divorce from Affleck – who also produced Unstoppable – in August.
Speaking about the movie last month, Lopez said she could relate to many of its themes, including battling adversity.
She said: "It's about family, resilience and the idea that, no matter what you’re up against, you can overcome it."
Next year she will star in the movie adaptation of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.
The actress revealed: "It's probably the most challenging and rewarding role I’ve ever had. It's about love, acceptance and finding beauty in the darkness
"I think those themes are so relevant right now."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Lopez fully expects Affleck to get back together with his first wife Jennifer Garner, 52, following their split.
A long-time pal of Affleck's tells us the Gone Girl actor "never really got over the end of his first marriage to Jen".
The friend said: "Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat – if she'd have him.
"As the mother of his kids, she'll always be on a pedestal. Ben will never stop having regrets that he let her walk away all those years ago.”
While Affleck is looking back on his 13-year marriage to Garner "with rose-tinted glasses", the insider confirmed the Alias actress would be very reluctant to get back together with her troubled ex.
The star is also currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller.
The insider said: "Jen will never go back to him – ever. Jen has made it clear that her only interest is getting Ben through his slumps so he's available as a father for their kids."