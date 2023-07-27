Missing Arizona Teen Found Alive 4 Years After She Vanished From Family Home: Investigation Ongoing

An Arizona teenager who went missing in September 2019 turned herself into a Montana police department this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alicia Navarro, 18, was only 14 years old when she mysteriously disappeared one evening from her family's home in Glendale. Montana police said Navarro walked into their station and asked to be removed from the missing child list.

After four agonizing years, officials from Navarro's hometown said she was "happy" and "safe."