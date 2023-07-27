Missing Arizona Teen Found Alive 4 Years After She Vanished From Family Home: Investigation Ongoing
An Arizona teenager who went missing in September 2019 turned herself into a Montana police department this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alicia Navarro, 18, was only 14 years old when she mysteriously disappeared one evening from her family's home in Glendale. Montana police said Navarro walked into their station and asked to be removed from the missing child list.
After four agonizing years, officials from Navarro's hometown said she was "happy" and "safe."
"Alicia Navarro has been located," Glendale public safety communications manager Jose Santiago said at a press conference on Wednesday. "She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy and she is by all accounts happy."
Glendale police were contacted by Montana authorities after Navarro — who was described as autistic but high-functioning — turned herself in. Navarro was by herself and did not show any physical signs of trauma.
"We can only imagine what she’s going through, mentally, emotionally, as well as her family, and as much as we’d like to say this is the end, this is probably only the beginning of where this investigation will go," said Glendale PD Lt. Scott Waite.
It was a moment that Navarro's mom, Jessica Nuñez, called a "miracle" in a Facebook video post. She reported her daughter missing on September 15, 2014, just days before Navarro's 15th birthday.
On the day that Navarro was reported missing, her mother woke up to discover she had mysteriously vanished from the home at some point during the night while her family was asleep. The distraught mother was only left with a note that read, "I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I’m sorry."
After Glendale authorities confirmed Navarro's identity with Montana officers, they notified the teen's family that she had been found. Nuñez promptly went to Montana where she was finally reunited with her daughter.
"For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example," Navarro's mother said in a video. "Miracles do exist. Never lose hope and always fight."
While details on her daughter's disappearance had not yet been released, Nuñez is only focused on having her back, saying, "The important thing is that she is alive."
An investigation into Navarro's whereabouts since September 2019 is ongoing. Details on how the teen got to Montana, where she was staying and any persons of interest were being looked into.
Officials stated that the teen left her home at her own admission and appeared to be in good health. Navarro told police she had not been harmed.
While many questions remain unanswered, police said the teen was cooperating with their investigation.