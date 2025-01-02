Prince Harry Security Scare: Super-Private Royal 'Raging' After Photo Of Him Giving Rarely-Seen Son Archie, 5, Surf Lesson Leaks Online
Prince Harry has been left "raging" after a picture of him giving son Archie a surf lesson was leaked online.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the image, which was later deleted at the Royal's request, appeared to show the father-and-son pair at a surf school in California.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing a black wetsuit alongside his five-year-old child on a jet ski.
The photo was uploaded as part of an Instagram reel by professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer and taken at surfing star Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore.
But the image was later removed from the reel, which the surf coach captioned: "Don't hate but be happy & keep smiling. Brother HARRY, Let's go for 2025!"
Other photos that remained in the reel included a selection of Harry riding a wave, one of him smiling with his board and another posing with Van Bastolaer.
The deleted image provided a rare chance to see Archie's face, given Harry and Meghan Markle, 43, have rarely exposed their son and three-year-old daughter Lilibet to the limelight.
It comes just over a fortnight after Harry and his wife shared a rare photo of their two children as part of a series of images for their official Christmas card.
The Duke and Duchess were outdoors about to hug Archie and Lilibet as their son and daughter ran into their arms in the card released on December 16.
But the children's faces were not shown in the image as Lilibet approached Harry while Archie sprinted to Meghan.
Since moving to California, Harry is thought to have become friends with Van Bastolaer, and Meghan is believed to have bought him surf lessons for his 36th birthday.
Van Bastolaer, who is known for his big wave surfing exploits in Tahiti, also posted footage of the Duke surfing in October last year.
Captioning that post, Van Bastolaer said: "In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry. But at Surf Ranch, it's my brother. It was an honor to have you surf with me and Kelly Slater".
Beginning by riding alongside Van Bastolaer's jet ski, Harry pulls away as the wave begins to appear before expertly leaping atop his board.
The Duke then finds his balance and under the instruction of Van Bastolaer, adeptly negotiates the surging wave for almost one minute.
The wave is the central feature of Slater's surf ranch and is a man-made, first-of-its-kind, 6-foot barreling wave that lasts for up to 2,300 feet.
Dubbed the best artificial wave in the world, it is still the only one to receive World Surf League accreditation, meaning it is fit to stage elite-level competitions.
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed yesterday that Harry and Meghan are growing increasingly paranoid over Prince William's relationship with Donald Trump.
The president-elect and William bonded at the recent unveiling of the $1billion restoration of Notre Dame in Paris.
And following the ceremony, William, 42, and Trump, 78, met for a longer discussion at the U.K. ambassador's residence,
Sources said that the Sussexes are taking the warm exchange as a slap in the face, given Trump has previously spoken about the possibility of deporting Harry.
An insider said: "It feels like an appalling betrayal. It cuts deep on so many levels."