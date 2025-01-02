Prince Harry Security Scare: Super-Private Royal 'Raging' After Photo Of Him Giving Rarely-Seen Son Archie, 5, Surf Lesson Leaks Online

Other photos that remained in the reel included a selection of Harry riding a wave, one of him smiling with his board and another posing with Van Bastolaer.

The deleted image provided a rare chance to see Archie's face, given Harry and Meghan Markle, 43, have rarely exposed their son and three-year-old daughter Lilibet to the limelight.

It comes just over a fortnight after Harry and his wife shared a rare photo of their two children as part of a series of images for their official Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess were outdoors about to hug Archie and Lilibet as their son and daughter ran into their arms in the card released on December 16.