Jodie Foster, 62, HECKLED by Fellow A-lister at 2025 Golden Globes — AS 'Silence of the Lambs' Star Wins For Fifth Time
Jodie Foster’s victorious fifth Golden Globe win was momentarily disrupted by a playful outburst from another nominee.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Foster, who won Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country, was heckled onstage by Sofia Vergara – who jokingly told her to "give her one" as Foster stood to accept her award.
Vergara, a fellow nominee in the category for her role as Griselda Blanco in Griselda, took aim at Foster after the announcer revealed it was the actress' 10th nomination and fifth Golden Globe win.
Foster, 62, had previously won Golden Globes for Best Actress for The Accused (1989) and The Silence of the Lambs (1992), as well as Best Supporting Actress for The Mauritanian (2021). She was also awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2013.
The Modern Family star, 52, quickly rose from her seat and approached the stage as she exclaimed: "Oh no, give me one!"
Acknowledging her friend's joke, Foster replied while laughing: "I know, I know."
The camera then panned to Vergara, who gave a serious expression to the camera before smiling.
Foster also recognized Vergara in her speech, telling the audience: "The best part of being this age and living in this time is having a community of amazing people, especially you, Sofia."
The camera cut to Vergara's face once more at the end of the speech, where the actress once more scowled before softening into a laugh, showing it was all in good fun.
The sting of losing to Foster might have been all too familiar for Vergara, as the NYAD star had also defeated her at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
In a playful Instagram video after that loss, Sofía jokingly complained: "They stole it from me. They stole it from me for the fifth time."
Later that evening, she posted a video of herself enjoying a snack break – still wearing her red gown – with the caption: "I didn’t get an Emmy, but I got a hamburger."
Aside from the playfulness with Vergara, Foster delivered an emotional speech at this year's Globes – thanking her True Detective team in her speech for their talent and friendship.
She also expressed gratitude to the indigenous people whose stories had a profound impact on her life, as well as her family, including her sons Kit and Charles, and her spouse, Alexandra Hedison.
Earlier in the night, Foster walked the red carpet in an elegant black gown with sparkly silver details along the collar.
Vergara also opted for a black dress, stunning in a strapless, skintight number with metallic fabric – which was accompanied by a 140-carat Diamond Necklace.
The Netflix star shared a close-up selfie of her look to Instagram after the awards, declaring she once again had a great time at the Hollywood party.
She captioned the shot: "Diamonds and food… the perfect night."