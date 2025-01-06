Elon Musk 'Locks' Journalist Out of X After Report 'Exposes' Tesla Billionaire's Alleged Alter Ego Adrian Dittmann
A journalist who backed up billionaire Elon Musk's denial that he had a secret X.com burner account simply to prop up his own tweets has been suddenly and suspiciously barred by the platform.
Links to the reporter's article have also been blocked by X, which Musk owns, even though the report seems to exonerate him, RadarOnline.com can report.
A widespread conspiracy theory stated that Musk would "like" and promote his own tweets under the pseudonym burner account of a man named "Adrian Dittman."
As Dittman continually shared positive and supportive tweets of Musk, many skeptics questioned if they were actually one and the same.
Users analyzed the writing styles of both accounts, going as far as to suggest the Tesla CEO was using a voice modulator to pose as Dittmann in live X Spaces chatrooms.
But journalist Jacqueline Sweet published an investigation in The Spectator World that proved Dittmann was, in fact, an actual person living in Fiji.
The website cross-referenced years of content from the Dittmann account with biographical details and public records of a German software engineer's son named Dittmann living in Fiji. Records indicated the real Dittman launched a bottled water company, a forestry enterprise and a marina.
It seemed the case was closed until Musk added fuel to the fire out of the blue with a strange admission - and punishment for Sweet.
Shortly after her article, Musk shared a cryptic response invoking the final scene of the first Iron Man movie, in which Tony Stark reveals that he is the superhero.
Musk tweeted: "I am Adrian Dittmann. It's time the world knew."
The debate was ignited again.
Good luck, however, getting Sweet's response. It seems in light of her investigation, her account has been banned from X for 30 days. Any attempts to share the article on the social platform are also met with warning labels, alleging "violent or misleading content."
X users are now more convinced than ever before Musk is Dittmann, and Dittmann is Musk.
One person shared a tweet breaking down: "Given that 'Adrian Dittman' is Elon Musk, this has to go down as possibly the saddest tweet of all time. All that money. All that power. And the man just wants validation."
Another person agreed Musk wanted to make himself look good: "No money or power can override the human’s need for true happiness, inner peace, authentic connections, moral or internal integrity."
This isn't the first time Musk's behavior online has raised the ire of social media users. Late last year, he faced a wave of criticism from several Donald Trump supporters over his stance on the use of H-1B work visas and the capabilities of American workers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Musk and Republican political strategist Steve Bannon engaged in a heated debate over their differing perspectives regarding immigration policies and the role of foreign-born professionals in the U.S. labor market.
The Tesla billionaire took to X on Friday, December 27, and wrote: "The reason I'm in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.
"Take a big step back and F--- YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot comprehend."
Bannon took to Gettr and mocked Musk for his comments: "Someone please notify 'Child Protective Services' — need to do a 'wellness check' on this toddler."
He called out Musk and wrote: "Bring.It.Dude — All of It."
On his "War Room" podcast, Bannon referred to tech leaders like Musk as "on the spectrum" and incapable of taking criticism.