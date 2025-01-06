Elon Musk 'Locks' Journalist Out of X After Report 'Exposes' Tesla Billionaire's Alleged Alter Ego Adrian Dittmann

But journalist Jacqueline Sweet published an investigation in The Spectator World that proved Dittmann was, in fact, an actual person living in Fiji.

The website cross-referenced years of content from the Dittmann account with biographical details and public records of a German software engineer's son named Dittmann living in Fiji. Records indicated the real Dittman launched a bottled water company, a forestry enterprise and a marina.

It seemed the case was closed until Musk added fuel to the fire out of the blue with a strange admission - and punishment for Sweet.

Shortly after her article, Musk shared a cryptic response invoking the final scene of the first Iron Man movie, in which Tony Stark reveals that he is the superhero.

Musk tweeted: "I am Adrian Dittmann. It's time the world knew."

The debate was ignited again.