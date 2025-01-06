Why Zendaya Is Going Viral For Hilarious Reaction to Spotting Selena Gomez's Fiancé Benny Blanco at Golden Globes
Zendaya has gone viral for her reaction to seeing Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco at the 2025 Golden Globes.
The exchange took place during a brief break in the three-hour awards ceremony when the Euphoria star got up from her seat to mingle with fellow nominees and attendees.
The clip saw Gomez and Blanco — who got engaged last month — creeping up behind Zendaya while her back was turned.
When Zendaya finally noticed Blanco in her vicinity, her eyes appeared to widen and she flashed a nervous smile.
She briefly exchanged words with the couple as they carefully made their way around the train of Zendaya's billowing gown while holding hands.
Fans quickly flocked to social media to react to the awkward moment, with some claiming Zendaya looked "completely terrified" of Blanco.
Both Zendaya and Gomez were among the night's major nominees.
They received acting nods as well as nominations for their respective films.
Zendaya lost the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award to The Substance star Demi Moore, who became a first-time Golden Globe winner.
Gomez missed out on the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture to her Emilia Perez co-star Zoe Saldana, who thanked her in her emotional acceptance speech.
The actress was also nominated for her acting work in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building but lost to Hacks star Jean Smart.
While Gomez may have skipped the event's red carpet, Zendaya happily took the opportunity to show off her striking couture gown for photographers ahead of the ceremony.
It marked the actress' long-awaited return to the Globes after not having attended since 2016.
Zendaya wore a strapless orange Louis Vuitton gown and Bulgari jewelry for the annual soiree in LA.
Missing from her side was longtime boyfriend Tom Holland, but Zendaya did spark engagement rumors after fans noticed her wearing a diamond on her left ring finger.
Gomez posed for photos inside the Beverly Hilton hotel in a vintage-inspired baby blue off-shoulder frock.
She cuddled up to Blanco at a reserved table where her Emilia Perez co-stars, director, and other members of the Spanish-language musical film's crew were also seated.
The couple's relationship was targeted by Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser during her hilarious opening monologue that kicked off the three-hour show.
Gomez and the 36-year-old record producer have been romantically linked since June 2023.
She announced that they were engaged back in December, though it's unclear when the couple plan on tying the knot.
Glaser, 40, poked some fun at the newly-engaged couple.
"Double nominee tonight for Emelia Perez and Only Murders, and she's here with her new fiance, Benny Blanco. And Benny Blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish,' Glazer said as the couple both awkwardly laughed.
Blanco then gave her a kiss on her bare shoulder before Glazer added, "Man, lucky guy," as she proceeded to poke fun at her movie.