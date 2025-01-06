Your tip
Shockingly Frail Kathy Bates, 76, Sparks Major Health Fears With Presenting Turn at 2025 Golden Globes Amid Dramatic Ozempic Weight Loss

Bates' appearance led to suggestions the actress may be unwell.

Jan. 6 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kathy Bates sparked major health fears at the Golden Globes due to her dramatic Ozempic weight loss.

RadarOnline.com can reveal fans have expressed concern for the veteran actress, 76, after seeing her handout the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, gong to Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning, 38.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: "What's going on with Kathy Bates, is she ok?"

A second typed: "Is Kathy Bates ill?" while another commented, "On a side note, Kathy Bates looks like she needs to slow down on the Ozempic."

A fourth commented: "Hope Kathy Bates Is okay. Did anyone else notice her entire body was shaking & she had to hold onto her co- Presenter to steady herself?"

However other fans praised the star for her glamorous look and branded her "sexy."

It comes not long after Bates opened up about her weight loss journey and broke her silence on Ozempic speculation.

Over the past seven years, the star dropped a total of 80lbs after focusing on a healthier lifestyle, and lost an additional 20lbs after using Ozempic.

Speaking in October, Bates said: "There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic.

"But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough."

She was inspired to put her health first after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes back in 2017.

The Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian Nikki Glaser, saw Bates take on presenting duties alongside Anthony Ramos at the prestigious Beverly Hilton hotel.

The pair announced Gunning as the winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role in Netflix hit Baby Reindeer.

Bates herself was competing in a strong field for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her performance in Matlock

The award ultimately went to Anna Sawai for her part in FX's Shōgun.

But Bates won plaudits for her amusing reaction to losing, as the actress was seen ripping up the speech she was holding when Sawai's victory was announced.

However, the 2025 ceremony won't be her last opportunity to win the award as while the 76-year-old said that she was going to retire from acting once Matlock was done, a new series has been commissioned.

Plus, Bates already has two Golden Globes to her name courtesy of her roles in Misery and The Late Shift.

The ceremony featured several high-profile contenders, with musical drama Emilia Perez leading the nominations with 10 nods.

The event marked a significant evening for television and film recognition, with Ted Danson receiving the Carol Burnett Award for outstanding contributions to television.

Viola Davis was also honoured during the ceremony with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for achievement in film.

