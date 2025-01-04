'I Think I Cried' — Nikki Glaser Admits to Being 'Hurt' by Brutal Pete Davidson Insult About Her Body During Roast
A Pete Davidson dig about Nikki Glaser's body left the popular comedian shattered.
The 40-year-old admitted the former Saturday Night Live cast member's joke about her body still "haunts" her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Glaser appeared on the podcast The Run-Through with Vogue to discuss her mindset when she is the focus of any roast segment: “I still think about some of the jokes that have been made about me from roasts six years ago, and they still haunt me.
"I'm seeing them when I look in the mirror. They will uncover things about you that you don't even know about yourself, or it's a thing you've always been, like, ‘I think this about me, but I'm just really mean to me. No one else has noticed that.’”
However, when Davidson joked Glaser does "not have an ass," the host of the upcoming Golden Globes, was left shook.
She said: "I mean, I knew I didn’t, and I know I don’t... (but) the fact that Pete Davidson had taken that in and, like, sat with it and – I sat with it too, and it hurts because I don't have an ass – but the fact that he had really thought about it, or maybe someone wrote the joke for him … but he at least had to be like, ‘That works for her.'"
"It hurt me," Glaser added.
She continued: "It's my least favorite part of the show when I'm at a roast and I see my name come up on the teleprompter. I'm like, ‘Oh, here we go, how bad's this gonna be?' And then you like, laugh politely, and you just try to black it out. I mean, I think I cried at one of the after-parties because I was, like, so sad about something.”
Glaser said: “I would love to say, ‘Oh, it's just a joke. Nothing ever really lands, and we don't take it personally.' But we absolutely do.” The comedian also recalled another joke that pushed her into going under the knife.
She recalled: "Blake Griffin said I looked like Larry Bird, and the response from the crowd was so overwhelming – it killed so hard that I was like, I can’t deny that.
"That was the first time I ever went and got injections in my face in a way that was like, let’s restructure things. So, yeah, there’s consequences for sure.”
Recently, Glaser revealed she had been trying to schedule a cosmetic procedure for around the same time as the Golden Globes were set to take place, but she has since had to reschedule it in order to host the awards show.
She explained on CBS Mornings: "So, for January 2025, I was going to possibly have, like, a brow lift or some kind of really invasive surgery that I've been, you know, looking into getting," and added plans changed after two agents reached out to her with the hosting news.
"When it's two, you know it's good news because when it's bad news, they just make one person do it 'cause no one wants to do that. And they're like, 'So, this operation, is there any way you could push it 'til maybe the second week of January?'"
Glaser is set to host the Golden Globes airing on January 5 on CBS, one year after fellow comedian Jo Koy hosted and received backlash.