'I Think I Cried' — Nikki Glaser Admits to Being 'Hurt' by Brutal Pete Davidson Insult About Her Body During Roast

Glaser appeared on the podcast The Run-Through with Vogue to discuss her mindset when she is the focus of any roast segment: “I still think about some of the jokes that have been made about me from roasts six years ago, and they still haunt me.

"I'm seeing them when I look in the mirror. They will uncover things about you that you don't even know about yourself, or it's a thing you've always been, like, ‘I think this about me, but I'm just really mean to me. No one else has noticed that.’”

However, when Davidson joked Glaser does "not have an ass," the host of the upcoming Golden Globes, was left shook.