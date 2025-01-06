'Petty' Vin Diesel 'Reignites Feud' With 'Fast & Furious' Co-Star The Rock at Golden Globes — With Fans Branding Pair's Awards Meeting 'Awkward'
Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reunited their feud at the Golden Globes after they clashed on the set of 2017's The Fate of the Furious.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans noticed the awkward mention on stage when Diesel went to present the Box Office Achievement award.
Before presenting the award, Diesel looked down and said, "Hey Dwayne," sparking a smile from Johnson and few awkward reactions from audience members.
Despite Johnson laughing off the encounter, some viewers thought it could have lead to a situation similar to Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.
Diesel, 57, and Johnson, 52, had starred in Fast Five, Furious 6, and The Fate of the Furious, though Johnson made headlines for a post calling out one of his co-stars he did not name, however it was later confirmed to be Diesel.
Their feud resulted in Johnson leaving the main franchise, moving on to film the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham.
Fans took to social media to express the awkwardness between the two stars.
One wrote: "Vin Diesel walking up to present the cinematic and box office achievement award, seeing The Rock and saying 'Dwayne' was awkward..."
Another added: "I thought we were going to have a Chris Rock/Will Smith moment there with Vin Diesel and The Rock."
A third commented said: "Vin Diesel and The Rock gotta shoot the fade man I don't care they're in their 50s. They hate each other," while a fourth said, "You can cut the tension between The Rock and Vin Diesel with a knife."
A seperate user joked: "The Rock wanted to hit Vin Diesel with the Peoples elbow," while another added: "Vin Diesel better stop playing with the Rock. After this last Fast and Furious movie, it’s over for dude."
The feud betweeen Diesel and Johnson first came to light in August 2016 when the latter released a since-deleted post on Instagram.
He wrote: "Some (male co-stars) conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a--es.
"When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you're right."
While Johnson later deleted the post, he seemed to allude to a reconciliation, posting a few days later: "Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs."
The actors were not seen together in any press tours or any scenes in the actual movie itself.
Johnson seemed to have buried the hatchet with Diesel in 2019, stating in an Instagram post: "Lastly, but not least, want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs & Shaw."
However, a few years later when Diesel said he was simply giving Johnson some "tough love," the former WWE star made it clear he was not returning to the franchise at that time, though he'd seemingly later have a change of heart.
He said: "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that. And that I've wished them well."