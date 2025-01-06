'Petty' Vin Diesel 'Reignites Feud' With 'Fast & Furious' Co-Star The Rock at Golden Globes — With Fans Branding Pair's Awards Meeting 'Awkward'

Their feud resulted in Johnson leaving the main franchise, moving on to film the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham.

Fans took to social media to express the awkwardness between the two stars.

One wrote: "Vin Diesel walking up to present the cinematic and box office achievement award, seeing The Rock and saying 'Dwayne' was awkward..."

Another added: "I thought we were going to have a Chris Rock/Will Smith moment there with Vin Diesel and The Rock."

A third commented said: "Vin Diesel and The Rock gotta shoot the fade man I don't care they're in their 50s. They hate each other," while a fourth said, "You can cut the tension between The Rock and Vin Diesel with a knife."