EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Aniston's New Year's Resolution is to Slash 'Addiction' to Surgery After 'Friends' Star Was Trolled for Looking 'Puffy'

Friends icon Jennifer Aniston worried pals and fans after 'going under the knife' to try and maintain her youthful look but only succeeded in looking "puffy".

Now RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old star has made a New Year's resolution to give surgery the boot and age naturally.

Earlier this year, she debuted a shocking new look, leaving fans questioning whether she had undergone cosmetic work on her face.

It came after she was spotted leaving a clinic specializing in facelifts and nose jobs with her pal Sandra Bullock, 60.

"There’s definitely something unusual going on with her face," one online fan said, while someone else commented: "More than just fillers."

A third added: "She looked so much better without it. Just age naturally."