EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Aniston's New Year's Resolution is to Slash 'Addiction' to Surgery After 'Friends' Star Was Trolled for Looking 'Puffy'
Friends icon Jennifer Aniston worried pals and fans after 'going under the knife' to try and maintain her youthful look but only succeeded in looking "puffy".
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old star has made a New Year's resolution to give surgery the boot and age naturally.
Earlier this year, she debuted a shocking new look, leaving fans questioning whether she had undergone cosmetic work on her face.
It came after she was spotted leaving a clinic specializing in facelifts and nose jobs with her pal Sandra Bullock, 60.
"There’s definitely something unusual going on with her face," one online fan said, while someone else commented: "More than just fillers."
A third added: "She looked so much better without it. Just age naturally."
And now a source tells us that following the criticism, Aniston wants to scale things back and embrace a more natural look.
"She was pretty shocked by all the backlash she got because she really didn’t think that she’d overdone it. But then everyone started talking about how obvious it was that she’d had work done, " said our insider.
"And the photos of her puffy eyes were pretty hard to ignore, especially when friends were taking her aside to make the gentle suggestion that she might want to ease up on the filler a bit.
"It was pretty humiliating because she’s always been so meticulous about what she gets done and she’s been pretty vocal about avoiding surgery and relying more on laser treatments.
"To have the whole world making fun of her plastic surgery failure was a huge wake-up call. She’s feeling grateful that she was able to get a lot of the filler dissolved and is looking a lot less puffy."
While Aniston hasn’t commented on recent rumors, she’s been open about surgery in the past.
In 2017, she admitted that she had a nose job in her twenties.
The star has also admitted to having Botox but insisted it wasn’t for her.
However, she’s revealed that she’s a fan of beauty treatments, including salmon sperm facials.
This involves injecting small needles of fish sperm directly into the face to rejuvenate the skin.
The star explained that she opted to give it a go after it was recommended to her by an aesthetician. "First of all, I said, 'Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?'", she recalled, before going on to admit that she’s always up for experimenting when it comes to beauty.
Our source said that while Aniston is open to more tweakments, she now wants to take a more careful approach when it comes to her appearance.
"She’s still going to fight the aging process, there’s no way she’s going to totally swear off this stuff, but she’s being a whole lot more cautious about what she gets done. She’s saying that this year her goal is that anything she gets done has to look totally natural, she doesn’t care if that means going at a snail’s pace, her goal now is to maintain, not turn back the clock.
"A trend among Hollywood actresses is to visit their plastic surgeon every other week to make the tiniest of tweaks so that they never go overboard since it is hard to predict exactly how something will look, especially filler.
"Jen is now going to live by that strategy, she can’t imagine having to go through this nightmare again. She’s a sensitive person, it hurt to have everyone critiquing her face so harshly. It was hard to leave the house, it made her very self-conscious.
"Her plan in 2025 is to dive deep on all the latest preventative stuff and see what works. She’d love to do more of that and less surgery, that’s her goal."
According to our insider, she has been leaning on her pal and former co-star Courteney Cox, who admitted that one of her biggest regrets was getting fillers.
The 60-year-old said: "It’s a domino effect. You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, because you look normal to yourself.
"The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself.’