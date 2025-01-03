Jennifer Aniston, 55, Admits To Suffering From Crippling Disorder Which Has Plagued Her Entire Adult Life — After Actress Left 'Humiliated' Over Backlash for Appearance
Jennifer Aniston has admitted to having plenty of ups and downs in her adult life when it comes to her body and health.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends star has learned to embrace her physique after years of neglect, admitting she only started to work out in her thirties.
She said: "We've got to love our bodies. It's doing the best it can. It's been with us since the day we started, so we can't be too hard on it.
"Of course, we're all going to grow older, but how can we thrive as we grow older? And that is about giving your body the attention that it deserves."
The Morning Show actress admitted her twenties were "a nightmare" but she enjoyed her thirties as she began to feel rewarded by working out.
She added: 'For me personally, I loved my thirties, but my twenties were nothing. I was a nightmare. I didn't understand working out until my thirties and forties.
And she admitted to suffering from a disorder that can cripple her life – insomnia.
The Hollywood favorite revealed she has a "real hard relationship" with sleep and has had to shut herself away from receiving news at night.
Aniston explained: "I really want to love it, and I am sure it wants to love me, but we have had a hard time, especially the last 10, 15 years.
"It's just hard to shut the brain down, hard to tell the committee to stop talking. I've had to shut the news off.
"I've had to give myself boundaries with information. You know what I mean?"
The movie star has been challenging herself to go to bed at 10pm on weeknights to improve her mental health by working on her sleep hygiene.
She revealed: "I've been trying hard to put myself in bed during the week at 10pm, turn everything off and then just sit there and let the world come crashing in.
"I've been trying to meet that challenge for myself. Some days you're great and on point, and some days you're just not."
She added: "I'm a big believer in trying not to be hard on yourself because the world is so mean right now and so aggressive and negative.
"So why would we do it to ourselves?"
This comes as Aniston is planning to go on a "diet" and scale her facial fix-ups way back in 2025 in favor of a more natural girl-next-door look, after receiving backlash for her "frozen" look.
A source said: "Jen was pretty shocked by all the backlash she got because she really didn't think that she'd overdone it. But then everyone started talking about how obvious it was that she'd had work done."
They added: "The photos of her puffy eyes were pretty hard to ignore, especially when friends were taking her aside to make the gentle suggestion that she might want to ease up on the filler a bit.
"It was humiliating because she's always been so meticulous about what she gets done, and she's been pretty vocal about avoiding surgery and relying more on laser treatments. To have the whole world making fun of her plastic surgery fail was a huge wake-up call."
Meanwhile, this comes days after RadarOnline.com revealed she would not be sending any congratulatory messages to ex-husband Brad Pitt following the finalization of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, despite admitting she "wants him to be happy."
An insider said: "Jen isn't looking to talk about Brad and Angelina's divorce publicly, nor is she looking to reach out to Brad and offer any congratulations."
Opening up about how Aniston plans to approach her ex when they next bump into each other at industry events, the insider explained: "The next time they see each other, they'll be cordial with each other, they have been in the recent past, and that won't change.
"They will talk about life and mostly anything else, but they aren't going to dive into his feelings about the divorce or anything like that.
"Angelina is not a talking point between them, and that will remain the same forever.
"Jen would love Brad to be happy first and foremost and believes he is happy."