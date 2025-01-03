Jennifer Aniston, 55, Admits To Suffering From Crippling Disorder Which Has Plagued Her Entire Adult Life — After Actress Left 'Humiliated' Over Backlash for Appearance

Aniston explained: "I really want to love it, and I am sure it wants to love me, but we have had a hard time, especially the last 10, 15 years.

"It's just hard to shut the brain down, hard to tell the committee to stop talking. I've had to shut the news off.

"I've had to give myself boundaries with information. You know what I mean?"

The movie star has been challenging herself to go to bed at 10pm on weeknights to improve her mental health by working on her sleep hygiene.

She revealed: "I've been trying hard to put myself in bed during the week at 10pm, turn everything off and then just sit there and let the world come crashing in.

"I've been trying to meet that challenge for myself. Some days you're great and on point, and some days you're just not."