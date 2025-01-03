'Does Meghan Have Any Original Ideas Ever?' Fans Slam Duchess For Stealing Concepts For New Cooking Show And Piggybacking On Kate Middleton's Love Of Bees
Meghan Markle has been accused of ripping off various cooking shows to make her new Netflix series.
RadarOnline.com can reveal eagle-eyed viewers have noticed many similarities to rival formats from her recently launched trailer, while others have claimed she's also piggybacked on Kate Middleton’s interest in beekeeping.
In the promo for With Love, Meghan, the Duchess hosts celebrity chefs and famous friends, including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, as she prepares a range of perfectly presented dishes to a soundtrack of The Lovin' Spoonful's Do You Believe in Magic.
In one clip from the kitchen of the rented $5million reality TV Montecito mansion where the show is set, Meghan, who tells viewers she'll share "some little tips and tricks", makes a "Ladybug"-themed appetizer.
However, viewers noted that recipes for the dish have been around since 2015 on dozens of food blogs and Pinterest pages.
They also feature in the US lifestyle magazine First For Women in 2018 and the popular TikTok account Home Cooks World in 2023.
Regarding Meghan's new-found interest in beekeeping, fans claim it sounds all too familiar, given the Princess of Wales was photographed happily tending to a hive at Anmer Hall in an image released in May 2023 to mark World Bee Day.
Kate is known to make her own honey – while Queen Camilla is also a keen apiarist and keeps bees at Raymill, her six-bedroom retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire.
Camilla is also president of Bees For Development, a charity protecting bee habitats in more than 50 countries, while Buckingham Palace is home to four beehives on an island in a lake in the garden, and there are two hives in Clarence House's garden.
One viewer tweeted: "If anyone wanted to read between the lines, this is yet another opportunity for Netflix, Reed Hastings, and Markle to continue trolling the British monarchy, since all Meghan is trying to do is to imitate an English lifestyle, dressing and keeping bees like Catherine."
Another wrote that it was "something the King, Prince William, and Princess Catherine have been doing for years – no, a beekeeper she's not. Copied that off the royals."
And a third commented: "And you know who keeps bees? Princess Catherine at her home in Amner Hall. It's one of her passions. Meghan has never had an original idea ever."
Other viewers have compared scenes from the trailer to those in the YouTube cooking show Emma's Kitchen hosted by Marchioness and chef Emma Weymouth.
One wrote on X: "Why is Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, trying to channel Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath? TBH, Emma seems more natural, while Meghan often seems like she's acting from a script. I think Meghan should focus strictly on charity work."
A second added: "This woman has no original idea! This is a copy of Emma's Kitchen!" And a third tweeted: "Very much like Emma's Kitchen on YouTube."
The series, which launches on January 15, was announced yesterday — a day after she returned to Instagram for the first time since 2020.