'Does Meghan Have Any Original Ideas Ever?' Fans Slam Duchess For Stealing Concepts For New Cooking Show And Piggybacking On Kate Middleton's Love Of Bees

Kate is known to make her own honey – while Queen Camilla is also a keen apiarist and keeps bees at Raymill, her six-bedroom retreat in Lacock, Wiltshire.

Camilla is also president of Bees For Development, a charity protecting bee habitats in more than 50 countries, while Buckingham Palace is home to four beehives on an island in a lake in the garden, and there are two hives in Clarence House's garden.

One viewer tweeted: "If anyone wanted to read between the lines, this is yet another opportunity for Netflix, Reed Hastings, and Markle to continue trolling the British monarchy, since all Meghan is trying to do is to imitate an English lifestyle, dressing and keeping bees like Catherine."