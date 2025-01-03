Nicole Kidman Admits Late Mom Janelle Was 'Tough' and Got Her 'Used To Disapproval' — After She Revealed Her Final Words to Actress Before Death
She may be a celebrated movie star, but Nicole Kidman said her toughest critic might just have been her own mom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Babygirl star is said to be still in mourning over the loss of her mother, Janelle, after she passed away late last year.
Kidman has been garnering awards chatter for her role as a powerful CEO who engages in a steamy and sensual affair with a much younger intern.
The 57-year-old has a litany of trophies, including an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, one Screen Actors Guild Award, and a BAFTA Award.
She is also the first Australian to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in the 2002 drama The Hours.
But for all her accolades, Kidman said she has been able to stay grounded thanks to the opinion of her mom.
The actress told W magazine: "She was tough... in her criticism. So I’m used to that, which is quite good."
The Eyes Wide Shut star confessed her mother's disapproval stretched beyond the big screen as well.
She explained: "My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks. I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn’t know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!"
Kidman has often reflected lovingly on her mom. Janelle passed away in September, just hours before Kidman was awarded the Best Actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.
Kidman was forced to leave the event, leaving a statement read by the film's director Halina Reijn, which said: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that, my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed.
"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me."
The movie star has continued to struggle with grief since her passing, as a source told RadarOnline.com: "All Nicole can talk about is how she feels cast adrift without the woman she considered her guardian angel and guiding light, wherever she was in the world.
"She’s devastated, and her team and loved ones are praying her mental health is going to hold up."
Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning last month, she shared Janelle’s final words to her as she left for Venice: "Take care of yourself."
Kidman previously opened up about her mother's death in an interview with Extra, and said: "My mother was obviously a major guide through my life and probably my compass in terms of everything I did."
Amid her grief, RadarOnline.com revealed Kidman's husband, country star Keith Urban, was doing all he could to get her to take a break from working.
A source confided: "Keith and Nicole have had their worst year ever.
"They've barely spent any time together, and [Kidman] has been on her own throughout some of the most distressing times."
While Kidman has had a full schedule promoting her films and TV shows, many are concerned she hasn't had time to properly grieve the death of her mom.
The source admitted: "The big worry on everyone's mind is, how much can she take?"