Nicole Kidman Admits Late Mom Janelle Was 'Tough' and Got Her 'Used To Disapproval' — After She Revealed Her Final Words to Actress Before Death

But for all her accolades, Kidman said she has been able to stay grounded thanks to the opinion of her mom.

The actress told W magazine: "She was tough... in her criticism. So I’m used to that, which is quite good."

The Eyes Wide Shut star confessed her mother's disapproval stretched beyond the big screen as well.

She explained: "My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks. I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn’t know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!"