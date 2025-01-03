Royal Caribbean Cruise Sued By Passengers After Former Crew Member Is Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison For Horrifying Crime

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were on the cruise either December 2023 or January 2024, and were victims to Mirasol's crimes while he worked on the Symphony of the Seas ship before his arrest in March of last year.

Mirasol uploaded and/or transmitting images and videos of the victims while they were undressed and engaging in private activities, the document notes, and claimed he posted some images to the dark web.

Spencer Aronfeld, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said: "The fact that many of the victims we represent still do not know if and how their images have been used or circulated is incredibly disturbing.

"Some of the plaintiffs are children – and once an image is on the internet, it is there forever."

Additionally, Mirasol now faces up to 15 counts of video voyeurism.