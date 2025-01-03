Royal Caribbean Cruise Sued By Passengers After Former Crew Member Is Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison For Horrifying Crime
The Royal Caribbean Cruise line is being sued by passengers after a former crew member's disgusting crime was revealed.
Arvin Joseph Mirasol was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for filming cruise guests, including kids, in their cabins while they were naked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 34-year-old was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, as his crimes are now being detailed in the 30-page lawsuit filed on behalf of twelve passengers.
Aronfeld Trial Lawyers, the firm representing the passengers, wrote: "The Plaintiffs in this case have suffered physical pain, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental and nervous disorders.
"These injuries are permanent and continuing in nature. We demand a judgement for all damages recoverable under the law, including punitive damages and a trial by jury."
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were on the cruise either December 2023 or January 2024, and were victims to Mirasol's crimes while he worked on the Symphony of the Seas ship before his arrest in March of last year.
Mirasol uploaded and/or transmitting images and videos of the victims while they were undressed and engaging in private activities, the document notes, and claimed he posted some images to the dark web.
Spencer Aronfeld, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said: "The fact that many of the victims we represent still do not know if and how their images have been used or circulated is incredibly disturbing.
"Some of the plaintiffs are children – and once an image is on the internet, it is there forever."
Additionally, Mirasol now faces up to 15 counts of video voyeurism.
Mirasol worked as a stateroom attendant for the well known cruise line from December 1, 2023 until February 26, 2024. He was responsible for regularly cleaning passengers rooms.
According to reports, during one of the trips, a girl found a small camera pointed to the shower when she reached under the sink while on the cruise with her family.
After alerting the family, they then called guests services who reached out to ship security.
Mirasol was then detained, and ultimately arrested. Authorities seized his electronics, including numerous videos of women undressing in their bathrooms.
The now-ex employee also had another video appearing to show a 10-year-old girl as she entered the shower, according to reports.
Upon pleading guilty, Mirasol admitted to going into the cruise rooms and hiding under the bed to record people naked, and confessed: "I want to control it, but I can't."
During a forensic analysis of his devices, Homeland Security Investigations found at least 11 children in Mirasol's videos.
Plaintiffs are seeking damages – including both punitive damages and a jury trial.
Cruise ship lines have been involved in numerous lawsuits over the years, including one passenger who accused Celebrity Cruises of letting her husband's body decompose.
In 2023, the woman, Marilyn Jones, revealed her husband, Robert, had a heart attack and died while onboard. The cruise gave Marilyn the option of having the body stored in the morgue until the ship got back to Fort Lauderdale in six days.
However, when the ship arrived in Florida, the body was discovered to be in a walk-in drink cooler in a bag on a palette, according to the suit, and added the body was in "advanced stages of decomposition."