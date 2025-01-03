BREAKING — Donald Trump to Be Sentenced in Hush Money Case Despite President-Elect Begging Judge to Dismiss Charges Following Election Victory

While lawyers for Trump had previously argued the case should have been booted so it would not interfere with his ability to govern, Justice Juan Merchan wasn't having it as on Friday he denied the motion to dismiss the case.

Trump's attorneys also felt the Supreme Court's July ruling claiming the president has immunity from prosecution for official acts in office was enough to save their client from getting sentenced.

Merchan in his ruling, described Trump's conduct as a "premeditated and continuous deception by the leader of the free world."

He stated: "To vacate this verdict on the grounds that the charges are insufficiently serious given the position Defendant once held, and is about to assume again, would constitute a disproportionate result and cause immeasurable damage to the citizenry's confidence in the Rule of Law."

According to Merchan, Trump will have the choice of appearing for sentencing either in-person or virtually.