'Stupid!': Donald Trump Mocked for Wearing 'Cheap' Hat Declaring He Was 'Right About Everything' — 'A Bunch of Dorks'
"Cornball" Donald Trump has been getting mocked for his hat of choice and "weird" hang gesture during a recent golfing outing with JD Vance and Eric Schmitt.
RadarOnline.com can reveal social media users slammed the president-elect after U.S. Senator Schmitt shared pics and videos of the trio's excursion on X, with many calling out Trump for wearing his "cheap" hat claiming he was "right about everything".
One snap showed Trump, his VP, and the Missouri Senator posing for a photo together, with the MAGA leader wearing his new "Trump was right about everything" red hat.
The incoming president also wore a Trump-branded white polo and black pants as he smiled wide for the shot, with all three giving a "thumbs up" in the moment.
The photo was reshared on X, and people were quick to respond to Trump's appearance – with many calling out his questionable cap and hand gesture.
One wrote: "Oh look. Another cheap hat to sell the rubes."
A second said they looked "gross", and a third thought "Grandpa Trump" looked "tired".
A fourth referred to them as "corrupt clowns", while another called out their "stupid a-- thumbs up".
Someone else pointed out Trump's "f------ hat", and another chimed in to ask: "Only a complete narcissist would wear a hat like that, referring to themselves. And what exactly is the 'everything' he was right about??"
Along with the controversial photo, Schmitt also shared a few videos from their day on the course.
He uploaded one showing Trump taking a swing from behind, adding the caption: "I tell people all the time @realDonaldTrump can play. He's good. For real."
Another clip showed a relaxed Trump sitting down in a golf cart as the Senator took a swing himself.
Schmitt wrote: "Fun day with @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance. Played well. You gotta love it."
Some followers responded to the videos with surprise over Trump stepping out with his VP, with his new right-hand man – Elon Musk – missing from the action.
The outing comes amid reports the Tesla tycoon has moved into the president-elect's Florida mega-mansion.
Ever since Trump's presidential victory in November, the two have become "besties" – spotted at numerous events together, including welcoming the new year together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
The SpaceX founder has now made his next move in order to work his way deeper into Trump's upcoming presidency by renting a lavish cottage on the property.
According to The New York Times, Musk has been staying in a cabin named Banyan, which routinely rents for over $2,000 a night.
The residence is only a mere several hundred feet away from the main house, allowing the two to work hand-in-hand during Trump's transition.
Musk proved membership has its privileges during Trump's 2024 campaign, of which he paid off nearly $175million for everything from a direct-mail program to digital advertising, becoming a notable face throughout the election run.
The tech mogul's colossal efforts over the past six months, mixed with the Republican candidate's "get-out-the-vote" operation in battleground states, was a notable driving force in Trump's win over Kamala Harris.
Aside from his efforts, Musk was one of Trump's biggest cheerleaders – turning his X account into a pro-Trump megaphone in order to spread his message to a massive audience.
He wrote on the platform after Trump won: "Worth noting that far more 'billionaires' backed Harris than Trump, and she raised almost 50% more money. Nonetheless, America showed that elections aren’t just a function of money and gave Trump a resounding victory!"