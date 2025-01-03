Liam Payne's Tragic Death Latest: Waiter Accused Of Selling One Direction Singer Drugs Is Arrested And Could Face '15-Year Prison Sentence If Convicted’
The waiter accused of selling Liam Payne drugs before his fatal balcony plunge has been arrested.
A judge had ordered Braian Nahuel Paiz's to go to prison after charging him with supplying the late One Direction singer, 31, with drugs.
Judge Laura Bruniard had given Paiz 24 hours to hand himself in so that he could be held on remand during the court process.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the arrest didn't take place until today after police went to his home at Ingeniero Budge on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.
Paiz's lawyer, Fernando Madeo, confirmed his client had been arrested but didn't give any more details about what prison he would be taken to or when.
Madeo earlier insisted his client Paiz, 24, had been the victim of a "witch hunt" as officials desperately continue to try to find answers over the boyband star's death.
Paiz is accused of handing Payne cocaine on two separate occasions on October 14.
He previously admitted to taking drugs with the star but has insisted he was not a dealer.
Madeo said: "They want to look for culprits at any price, violating constitutional rights and guarantees and forming a 'truth' which turns out to be false as is the case here.
"Accusing innocent people of crimes they haven't committed."
Paiz was one of five men charged by a Buenos Aires judge last Friday following Payne's death at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16.
He and 21-year-old Ezequiel David Pereyra have both been charged with supplying the singer with drugs in exchange for money.
They could both face between four and 15 years if convicted.
Speaking to Argentine TV station America TV, Madeo said his client had arranged to meet up with Payne after speaking to him at the Buenos Aires restaurant where he worked.
Paiz was a "lifelong fan of One Direction" so wanted to hang out.
Madeo continued: "He was fond of Liam and liked him.
"He took advantage of the meeting he had with him in the restaurant where he worked, and they exchanged messages."
Paiz has denied selling Payne any substances.
Madeo said any suggestion otherwise is "absurd".
Judge Bruniard said the 31-year-old should have been left in a safe place instead of being put at risk by being taken to his room after binging on alcohol and drugs.
Payne was in the Argentinian capital for ex-bandmate Niall Horan's tour when he died.
The Brit had been staying at the Casa Sur hotel in the central neighborhood of Palermo.
Crowds of devastated fans flocked to the hotel to pay their respects to their idol.
His funeral took place in England in November, and attendees included his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Horan, plus singer Cheryl, the mother of his seven-year-old son Bear.
The boyband's former record label boss Simon Cowell was also at the ceremony and was pictured crying on the shoulders of Payne's devastated parents.