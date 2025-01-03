Liam Payne's Tragic Death Latest: Waiter Accused Of Selling One Direction Singer Drugs Is Arrested And Could Face '15-Year Prison Sentence If Convicted’

Judge Laura Bruniard had given Paiz 24 hours to hand himself in so that he could be held on remand during the court process.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the arrest didn't take place until today after police went to his home at Ingeniero Budge on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

Paiz's lawyer, Fernando Madeo, confirmed his client had been arrested but didn't give any more details about what prison he would be taken to or when.