Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni 'Absolutely' Plans to Sue 'It Ends With Us' Co-star Blake Lively Over 'Sexual Harassment' Allegations — After Director Files Lawsuit Against New York Times for $250Million

justin baldoni suing blake lively soon
Source: MEGA

The co-stars were rumored to be feuding while promoting the film.

Jan. 3 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Justin Baldoni "absolutely" has plans to sue his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively after she accused him of "sexual harassment."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the lead actor and director of the film plans to file a lawsuit against the lead actress "soon," just after he sued the New York Times for $250Million.

justin baldoni suing blake lively soon
Source: MEGA

The actor sued the New York Times for $250 million.

In an interview with NBC, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, revealed the actor's plans after Lively's bombshell accusations.

Feedman said: "We plan to release every single text message between the two of them. We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."

According to a People magazine source, Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively will happen "soon."

On December 20, the actress first sued Baldoni and claimed she was "sexually harassed" while they filmed It Ends With Us.

Following the bombshell accusations, which the New York Times posted a story about, Baldoni was dropped by his agency — despite denying the shocking claims.

The actor sued the publication "for libel, false light invasion of privacy, promissory fraud, and breach of implied-in-fact contract."

justin baldoni lawsuit against blake lively
Source: MEGA

Lively filed a lawsuit against the actor on December 20.

Lively also claimed Baldoni worked to tarnish her reputation with a team including his publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis PR Melissa Nathan.

The lawsuit contained text messages between the team that discussed "burying" the Hollywood actress.

Freedman – who is repping Baldoni, Abel, and Nathan – previously ripped apart the lawsuit and issued a warning about the leaked texts involved.

Freedman said: "The standard scenario planning TAG PR drafted proved unnecessary as audiences found Lively’s own actions, interviews, and marketing during the promotional tour distasteful and responded organically to that which the media themselves picked up on."

He added: "Anyone involved with this abhorrent conduct will be sued into oblivion."

Freedman also claimed Lively filed the lawsuit as an attempt to "fix her negative reputation" and called her allegations "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

justin baldoni suing blake lively soon
Source: MEGA

Lively's co-stars have been showing support.

Baldoni's lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, included texts between the co-stars and shocking allegations against Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

In the bombshell lawsuit obtained by Variety, Baldoni, 40, claimed that Reynolds, 48, "berated" him during a heated meeting at the couple’s Tribeca penthouse in New York.

The director allegedly asked how much Lively weighed before he was supposed to lift her in a scene for the movie.

Baldoni claimed he had issues with his back and wanted "to ensure he could safely perform the lift without injury."

The lawsuit claimed: "The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies."

"Baldoni, in an effort to avoid further confrontation with Lively and Reynolds and rebuild rapport with his co-star, continued to bend to her will."

In the lawsuit, Baldoni also claimed Reynolds pressured Baldoni’s agency, WME, to drop him following the issues between the stars.

WME has denied the accusations.

