Hamptons Influencer Candice Miller Auctioning Off Belongings in $15.5M Family Mansion Months After Husband Brandon Miller Killed Himself While Secretly in $34Million Debt

Luxury influencer Candice Miller is selling everything after her husband’s tragic suicide and secret financial nightmare. RadarOnline.com can reveal the luxury items from her $15.5million Hamptons mansion, once adored by her followers, are now being sold off in a fire sale auction – with many pieces listed for just dollars.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@hamptonsmag Mama & Tata founder Candice Miller is selling her and her late husband Brandon's belongings following his suicide.

Her husband, real estate mogul Brandon Miller, died by suicide at their Water Mill estate over the July 4 weekend last year – leaving Candice to face $33.6million in debt with just $8,000 in her bank account. Candice, the founder of the popular Mama & Tata blog, received $15million from her husband's life insurance and is now living with their two daughters in a $10million Miami Beach apartment.

Source: GOOGLE MAPS Real estate mogul Brandon died by suicide at his and Candice's Water Mill estate over the July 4 weekend last year.

She settled a $4million lawsuit in August and is facing a $194,881.89 unpaid rent lawsuit for a New York City apartment she shared with Brandon, though she denies owing the rent – claiming she didn't personally sign the lease. The auction site promotes the sale as "a carefully selected collection of fine art, furniture, decor, and bespoke pieces that were part of the home’s decor, providing an exclusive chance to own a piece of this stunning, meticulously crafted living space".

The auction features 225 items, ranging from sculptures and fine art to matchbox holders, baskets, and even her late husband's golf clubs. Brandon died on July 3 at a hospital in Southampton, New York at the age of 43. His wife had been vacationing on Italy’s Amalfi Coast at the time with their two young daughters.

At the time, a family spokesperson said Candice and their children were overwhelmed with sadness. They said: "Candice is devastated by the loss of her soulmate, and her two young daughters’ lives are forever impacted by the loss of their beloved daddy."

Since Brandon's death, the extent of his financial troubles has been exposed – sparking widespread gossip in the Hamptons. Sources revealed that before his passing, the commercial property developer broke down during a meeting, revealing $25million in concealed debt. Court records also showed the couple had been renting a $47,000-a-month apartment on the Upper East Side in Manhattan after selling their city home.

Brandon reportedly stopped paying some bills – including maintenance for their speedboat – and took out multiple loans against their Hamptons home, including one for $6.1million. Despite this, the couple continued to live a lavish lifestyle.

Friends began to intervene as Brandon's debts grew, but Candice only learned the truth about their financial ruin in May when a friend revealed the family was broke. Brandon reportedly lied about his financial situation, even claiming he had to stay home for a deal, while secretly leaving the family with unpaid bills.

His wife discovered the truth when her credit card was declined during a trip to Spain and Italy. On June 28, Brandon told Candice the deal that would ease their financial troubles had closed. Two days later, however, he was found unconscious at their Hamptons home, later admitting in a note to his wife the deal had fallen through.