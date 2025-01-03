Your tip
Fox News in Complete Chaos as Network Fears Over Tainted Image After Fired Anchor Ed Henry Accused of Rape By Co-Worker in Shock Lawsuit

fox news in complete chaosfox news in complete chaos
Source: THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

Fox News faces turmoil as Ed Henry is accused of rape in a lawsuit, raising concerns about its image.

Jan. 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

FOX News has been rocked by sordid details emerging from a rape lawsuit involving dropped anchor Ed Henry.

Henry, 53, was kicked to the curb in 2020 after former FOX Business associate producer Jennifer Eckhart, 34, accused him of handcuffing, beating, and raping her three years earlier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, the ousted newsman is fighting back against the charges in her civil suit against him and FOX.

fox news in complete chaos
Source: MEGA

Fox News faces fresh controversy as Henry battles rape accusations and raunchy text claims.

And newly filed legal docs in the case include raunchy texts purportedly exchanged between married Henry and his ex-colleague.

A source said: "The network has worked hard to repair its image and reputation after the scandals that occurred when Roger Ailes was president. The last thing it needs is a new lawsuit about an old case."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Henry, the former cohost of America's Newsroom, was accused of sexual abuse by Eckhart in 2020.

fox news in complete chaos
Source: NBC NEWS; RICHARD DREW / AP FILE

Fired anchor Henry defends himself, claiming an affair, while 'Fox News' deals with fallout.

After a six-day investigation by an independent law firm, he was fired for "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace".

Now, the disgraced and dropped anchor and his legal team are claiming his accuser was a willing participant in an office affair.

Court docs include screenshots of text messages supposedly sent to him by Eckhart days after the alleged attack.

The filing states the gal wrote to Henry: "You wanna f*** me," "Slide my bikini off," "F***ing dirty boy. I love it" and "Want it. Badly."

fox news in complete chaos
Source: MEGA

As Henry's case resurfaces, 'Fox News' grapples with the fallout of past scandals under Ailes.

The filing further alleges the two had sadomasochistic sex on February 10, 2017, which was prompted by Eckhart's "highly provocative sexting".

According to the documents, the physical encounter involved Ed hitting her with a belt and restraining her with cuffs.

Henry insisted their coupling was completely consensual, and Eckhart has admitted she never told anyone of their relationship, which led to his immediate dismissal.

fox news in complete chaos
Source: EDHENRYTV/INSTAGRAM

Eckhart's lawsuit against Henry resurfaces, adding more challenges for 'Fox News'.

There's been a real effort to change not only the perception but the reality of the workplace, according to an industry expert.

Either way, sources said the case's resurrection in the courts or the media is not a welcome story for FOX News.

