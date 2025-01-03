Fox News in Complete Chaos as Network Fears Over Tainted Image After Fired Anchor Ed Henry Accused of Rape By Co-Worker in Shock Lawsuit

FOX News has been rocked by sordid details emerging from a rape lawsuit involving dropped anchor Ed Henry.

Henry, 53, was kicked to the curb in 2020 after former FOX Business associate producer Jennifer Eckhart, 34, accused him of handcuffing, beating, and raping her three years earlier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, the ousted newsman is fighting back against the charges in her civil suit against him and FOX.