Fox News in Complete Chaos as Network Fears Over Tainted Image After Fired Anchor Ed Henry Accused of Rape By Co-Worker in Shock Lawsuit
FOX News has been rocked by sordid details emerging from a rape lawsuit involving dropped anchor Ed Henry.
Henry, 53, was kicked to the curb in 2020 after former FOX Business associate producer Jennifer Eckhart, 34, accused him of handcuffing, beating, and raping her three years earlier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now, the ousted newsman is fighting back against the charges in her civil suit against him and FOX.
And newly filed legal docs in the case include raunchy texts purportedly exchanged between married Henry and his ex-colleague.
A source said: "The network has worked hard to repair its image and reputation after the scandals that occurred when Roger Ailes was president. The last thing it needs is a new lawsuit about an old case."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Henry, the former cohost of America's Newsroom, was accused of sexual abuse by Eckhart in 2020.
After a six-day investigation by an independent law firm, he was fired for "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace".
Now, the disgraced and dropped anchor and his legal team are claiming his accuser was a willing participant in an office affair.
Court docs include screenshots of text messages supposedly sent to him by Eckhart days after the alleged attack.
The filing states the gal wrote to Henry: "You wanna f*** me," "Slide my bikini off," "F***ing dirty boy. I love it" and "Want it. Badly."
The filing further alleges the two had sadomasochistic sex on February 10, 2017, which was prompted by Eckhart's "highly provocative sexting".
According to the documents, the physical encounter involved Ed hitting her with a belt and restraining her with cuffs.
Henry insisted their coupling was completely consensual, and Eckhart has admitted she never told anyone of their relationship, which led to his immediate dismissal.