Sexts in Ed Henry Rape Lawsuit Reveal Accuser Sent 15 Nude Images and Told Ex-Fox News Star 'Come Spread Them and Slide my Bikini Off' — 2 Weeks After Alleged Abuse

Former Fox News anchor Ed Henry has been accused of raping a staffer, but raunchy text messages between the two threaten to undermine her allegations.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the text messages included in a new court filing, which Henry's lawyer argued proved his relationship with the staffer was "consensual".

The allegations stem from a 2020 lawsuit filed by ex-Fox Business associate producer Jennifer Eckhart, who claimed Henry, 53, violently beat and raped her in 2017.