Sexts in Ed Henry Rape Lawsuit Reveal Accuser Sent 15 Nude Images and Told Ex-Fox News Star 'Come Spread Them and Slide my Bikini Off' — 2 Weeks After Alleged Abuse
Ex-Fox News Ed Henry's legal team included graphic text messages with a staffer who accused him of rape as they argued the relationship was 'consensual'.
Former Fox News anchor Ed Henry has been accused of raping a staffer, but raunchy text messages between the two threaten to undermine her allegations.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the text messages included in a new court filing, which Henry's lawyer argued proved his relationship with the staffer was "consensual".
The allegations stem from a 2020 lawsuit filed by ex-Fox Business associate producer Jennifer Eckhart, who claimed Henry, 53, violently beat and raped her in 2017.
Eckhart, 34, further charged the embattled news host – who is 19 years her senior – used "manipulation" and "grooming" tactics against her leading up to the alleged rape.
On Monday, Henry's lawyers pushed back on Eckhart's claimed and included WhatsApp messages the former colleagues exchanged in a court filing.
Court documents stated: "Ed and Jennifer also continued sexting in the weeks after and months after the alleged rape, with frequent references to rough, consensual sex, with Jennifer often initiating."
In one message, Eckhart wrote: "You wanna f--- me."
Another message from Eckhart included in the filing read: "Come spread them and slide my bikini off.
"F---ing dirty boy. I love it."
Court documents further detailed 15 naked and explicit photos Eckhart sent Henry in the two weeks after the alleged rape. Five of the photos were said to be of other women, not Eckhart.
One image Eckhart sent was said to feature "herself in black lingerie with the tips of the two middle fingers of her left hand inserted into her panties", another was described as Eckhart "lying sideways in her underwear on the bed, breast thrust forward".
Henry's lawyers further insisted the allegedly "consensual" sex, which took place on February 10, 2017, was sparked by Eckhart's "highly provocative sexting".
During their sexual encounter, Henry was said to have hit Eckhart with a belt and restrained her.
While the former America's Newsroom host acknowledged the incident was "rough", he insisted Eckhart agreed to sadomasochism before-hand – and his lawyers alleged she "sent Ed a photograph of a belt" along with a text stating she would "always obey and make myself available to u".
Eckhart was said to have followed up with another message reading: "You NEED my 26-year-old p----."
Days before the alleged rape, Henry messaged Eckhart: "Gentle little wh---. Gonna get tossed around like a rag doll."
To which she responded: "Love that."
Henry's lawyers accused Eckhart of intentionally selecting messages from their conversations in an attempt to paint him as a sexual predator.
His attorneys stated in the filing: "All the WhatsApp messages preserved for litigation are selectively chosen photographs of a portion of Jennifer's communications with Ed.
"Many of these messages, including most of the ones Jennifer thinks are incriminating, have been cut off to obscure a final comment by Jennifer expressing pleasure, agreement or desire."
When Fox News learned of Eckhart's accusations in 2020, the network fired Henry.
As RadarOnline.com reported, in November, Eckhart's attorney, Michael J. Willemin, filed a 39-page motion opposing Fox News' motion for summary judgement which included bombshell new claims alleging Henry assaulted another female colleague while employed at the network – and further claimed multiple staffers raised concerns about Henry's behavior to bosses.
The motion additionally claimed there were other instances of sexual misconduct and harassment from other male colleagues who were said to be still employed at Fox News.
Fox News pushed back and insisted Eckhart "did not tell anyone about her sexual encounters with Henry" and "did not raise any complaints about sexual harassment or retaliation until after her termination from" the network.
Eckhart previously admitted she did not tell anyone about her encounters with Henry until after she was fired in 2020.