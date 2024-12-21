Curse of 'The Grinch'! How Cast of Family Christmas Movie Have Been Plagued With Drug Abuse, Depression and Sexual Misconduct Allegations — Amid Star Jim Carrey's Suicide Scandal
Each year, families can't wait to watch the live action version of the Dr. Seuss classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
The film, which starred Jim Carrey as the furry green goliath, was a smash hit when it premiered in 2000, taking in more than $346million at the worldwide box office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It was the highest grossing domestic film of the year.
In the decades since its release however, its stars have been subject to several personal heartbreaks and tragedies.
Carrey, for instance, took a break from the industry after the suicide of his Irish girlfriend Cathriona White, 30, in 2015, and the lurid details that followed regarding their relationship.
This included notes in which the makeup artist accused the actor – who was 25 years her senior – of introducing her to a debauched life of sex and drugs and "giving her" herpes.
While Carrey flew to her native Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, for the funeral, a rift with her family soon developed and her mother and estranged husband sued the Dumb and Dumber star, claiming he'd caused her mental distress that contributed to her suicide.
Taylor Momsen played little Cindy Lou Who, who was just seven years old.
The now 31-year-old has developed a thriving music career, but has been open and honest about dealing with depression and substance abuse amid her stardom.
In an episode of the Podcrushed podcast, Momsen revealed other kids teased her because of her character in the holiday blockbuster film.
She explained: "First of all, 'The Grinch' changed my life in a multitude of ways – one of them being I was made fun of relentlessly. So, every time I would start a new school or go somewhere else, I don't even think the kids knew my name. I was just 'Grinch Girl'. So, it's Grinch Girl, Grinch Girl, Grinch Girl. Not even the character name, just Grinch Girl. I got used to it, but it was alienating."
The mayor of Whoville was played by Jeffrey Tambor, who found himself mired in controversy in 2017, following claims of sexual harassment from his former assistant.
In a written statement at the time, Tambor denied all allegations: "I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her.
"I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with.
"I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation."
Christine Baranski played Martha May Whovier, the wife of the mayor – and the Grinch's childhood crush.
Tragedy struck her in 2014, when her husband Matthew Cowles died from heart failure at the age of 69.
In 2017, Christine told Parade: "There's no shortcut to grief. A few months after Matthew passed away I had to be back in front of a camera, but it helped to be with my community of people.
"They all knew and loved me, so going back to work was good. Still, for the first month or so, you're rather numb. The death of a loved one is not only deeply sad but also very disorienting.
"When you've had a 30-year marriage and sat across from this person every morning having coffee, it's so strange. Someone is there and then suddenly they're not there to talk to ever again."
Dirty Secrets of Lawyer Going After Jay-Z and 'Diddy': Tony Buzbee's DWI Arrest Revealed — and How He 'Shoved Champagne Glass in Female Client's Face and Bungled Her Divorce'
Stealing the movie was Joshua Ryan Evans as the young version of the Grinch. However, the actor didn't have long to enjoy his fame, as he passed away just two years after the film's release.
Evans suffered from a rare condition called achondroplasia, which is a form of dwarfism, and looked much younger than his age.
As reported by CBS, Joshua died during a medical procedure at a hospital in San Diego in July 2002 at the age of 20. He was reportedly undergoing an operation to correct a congenital heart condition.