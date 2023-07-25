Celebrity Cruises Demands Widow's Lawsuit Alleging They Let Husband's Body Decompose on-Board Be Thrown Out

In the original filing submitted in Florida, Jones cited how her husband, Robert, died of a heart attack on August 15, 2022, onboard the Celebrity Equinox.

Jones said she was informed that his body could be taken off at the next stop, Puerto Rico, or stored in the morgue until the ship got back to Fort Lauderdale in less than a week.

She chose the latter due to the other implications the former choice would have including arranging transportation and potentially having to wait for an autopsy to be completed.