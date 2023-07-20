Home > Exclusives > court Exclusive 'Love Island' Producers Accused of Watching Cast Members Shower, Prevented Black Contestant From Succeeding on Show in Bombshell Lawsuit Source: peacock By: Ryan Naumann Jul. 20 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Two producers who worked on Peacock’s Love Island have filed a bombshell lawsuit claiming other producers prevented a black contestant from succeeding on the show and they witnessed certain crew members watch the cast shower despite being instructed not to do so, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, two ex-Love Island producers, Jasmine Crestwell and Alex Rinks, are suing NBCUniversal, who owns Peacock, and ITV Studios, the producers behind the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: peacock

The suit accuses the defendants of race and gender discrimination, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation, whistleblower retaliation, and wrongful termination. The suit explained, “Love Island is a reality dating show franchise that originated in the UK and spawned an American spinoff in 2019. Contestants called “Islanders,” stay in a remote, purportedly lavish “villa” where they live under constant surveillance and compete for victory by successfully “coupling up.” Islanders earn privileges by participating in risqué challenges.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: peacock

Depending on the season, Islanders are eliminated if they are single at the end of an episode. “Although Islanders are entertainers, they are also employees who rely exclusively on Producers for food, shelter, and safety throughout production. Islanders work on set with crew members who work long hours without the promise of fame or publicity, and likewise rely on Producers for a safe and non-discriminatory work environment,” the suit read. Crestwell and Rinks said despite Love Island being a huge hit in the UK, it struggled to connect with audiences while on CBS. The show was moved to NBC for its fourth and fifth seasons. The producers said the network was “Determined to bolster ratings for the US franchise’s fourth season” and hired UK producers from the original show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: peacock

However, Crestwell and Rinks said the producers hired had a long history of racism and abusive practices. During their employment, while on location, Crestwell and Rinks said they “immediately grew concerned by the show’s labor practices.”

Article continues below advertisement

Rinks said she companied about alleged unsafe and unsanitary conditions in the show’s supposedly luxe “villa” which was “in reality, a ramshackle, dilapidated ranch with inadequate plumbing and inoperable bathrooms.” “The villa was also unsanitary. Islanders generally were restricted to specific portable toilets connected to their rooms. These toilets were rarely cleaned and often broken and unusable. Showers in the villa’s bathrooms were clogged and overflowing,” the suit read.

Further, they claimed the contestants were deprived of food and sleep to create drama. “Producers further intentionally scheduled testimonial filming during food service, meaning Islanders were often pulled away from eating to film their testimonial segments; when they returned, food service was over,” the complaint read. Crestwell said she companied about the alleged mistreatment of islanders, particularly a black female contestant named Serenti Springs, one of the “few women of color on the show.” The suit alleged other producers called Springs a “b----,” “dumb,” and “disgusting,” while “repeatedly interrupting or obstructing her ability to forge connections with male cast members, thus sabotaging her chances on the show.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @serentisprings/instagram

“Ms. Crestwell observed that the UK show’s pattern of mistreatment towards contestants of color continued into Season 4. From the first day of filming, Bush took steps to prevent Islander Sereniti Springs, a Black woman, from making connections with male cast members. Bush instructed all Producers on an internal walkie system, “don’t let Sereniti talk to any men.” That night, Bush sent a list of “couples” who had spoken on Day 1 to inform the following day’s production choices: Ms. Springs was the only Islander not on the list,” the ex-producers claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Further, she claimed that producers “openly commented on video feeds of female Islanders showering and having sex, creating a deeply uncomfortable work environment for women on set.” “The entire villa was equipped with cameras and Islanders were filmed 24 hours a day, even while showering, and producers had access to a video feed. While producers were instructed not to watch this footage, certain producers disregarded this instruction and not only watched this intimate footage but discussed it openly on set, including by making disparaging comments about female contestants’ bodies,” the suit alleged.

The lawsuit added, “For instance, one Producer watched streams of nude female contestants and directed a female Producer to “look at her t---,” commenting that a cast member’s “boob job” made her “boobs look[] too hard.” “Executive producers also pressured female islanders to engage in sexual relationships without regard for their personal preferences or genuine consent,” the suit read.

The two said they made their grievances about Springs known during a meeting on July 25, 2022. However, two days later, they said they were wrongfully terminated. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.