County Star Jimmie Allen Sues Accuser Over Sexual Abuse Allegations, Claims She Ruined His Career

Jimmie Allen denied he sexually abused his ex-business manager — claiming they had a consensual relationship until he ended things to work on his marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. Allen has asked a federal judge to dismiss all claims against him.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in May, Allen was sued by his former business manager for alleged sexual abuse. In the complaint, the woman, who filed the case using the pseudonym Jane Doe, said she was hired by Allen straight out of college.

Doe said Allen raped her in March 2021. She claimed the two had attended a taping of American Idol and gone to dinner afterward. Doe claimed after drinking a couple of glasses of wine she passed out. The next thing she remembered was waking up undressed in her hotel room. She claimed to have been bleeding from her vagina.

Doe said she was a virginity before the incident. The suit alleged Allen took Doe to a pharmacy and purchased her the Plan B pill. Doe said after taking the pill the country star told her “You’re mine now.” The suit claimed Allen sexually assaulted Doe multiple times during her employment including allegedly grabbing her breasts and shoving his hands down her pants. Doe sued seeking unspecified damages.

Now, Allen has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and filed a countersuit against his ex-employee. He said the woman did not suffer any medical or psychological damages as a result of his actions. He admits sleeping with Doe but said the relationship was consensual — including the encounter after the American Idol taping. Allen even admitted buying the Plan B pill but said Doe wanted it.

In his countersuit, Allen said Doe started working for him in 2020. He said the started to have a sexual relationship in May of 2021. “Throughout the relationship, sexual encounters were initiated by both Allen and Doe,” the suit read. “The relationship continued until the fall of 2022 when Allen ended the relationship to focus on repairing his relationship with his wife.” Allen said Doe quit her job after he ended the relationship. The singer said Doe and her lawyer spoke to an outlet before filing their suit.

He said Doe included several untruthful accusations in the article that were not included in her lawsuit — including claims he and his team made threats against Doe. She also called Allen a “predator” and stating that her life has been “turned inside out” because of him. Allen said Doe falsely portrayed the relationship as consensual.

Allen said the article caused him to be suspended by his label, removed from the main stage lineup for CMA Fest and was dropped as the commencement speaker for Delaware State University’s 2023 graduation. In addition, he said he was dropped by his agent, publicist and suspended by his management company. Allen said since the article came out, he’s lost lucrative endorsement deals and has been unable to book musical performances or any appearances. His countersuit seeks unspecified damages.