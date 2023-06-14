Jimmie Allen’s Close Pals Urging Him to ‘Clam Up and Ride This Out’ as Country Star Faces Sexual Assault Allegations
Musician Jimmie Allen’s inner circle has urged him to keep his mouth shut and let his lawyers do their work — but sources fear he won’t be able to help himself, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders revealed the 38-year-old singer’s friends are telling him to “just clam up and ride this out. However, a source added, “He doesn’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation and the trouble he’s in.”
“His nature is to come out swinging — but he’s delusional!’ the source said who claims Jimmie has been blaming the music business for the mess he’s in.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Jimmie’s pregnant wife Alexis Gale split from the singer after 3 years of marriage. The couple has two children with a third on the way.
Alexis posted on social media after the news broke, "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy, and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another."
However, a couple of weeks later, Jimmie was dragged to court by his ex-business manager for alleged sexual abuse.
- ‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Demands Joint Custody of Children in Bitter Divorce With Ex Addison
- Country Star Jimmie Allen’s Wife Blindsided by Ex-manager’s Sexual Assault Allegations
- Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage, Heartbroken Husband Was 'Extremely Angry' Upon Being Served
The woman claimed she was hired by Jimmie after she graduated college. She claimed to be extremely close with the entertainer. In her suit, she said during her employment, Jimmie took her virginity in 2021 when he raped her.
She claimed the incident went down after a taping for American Idol. The alleged victim said the two were at dinner where they had wine.
The woman said she lost consciousness and woke up naked in a hotel room. In court documents, she claims she woke up to her vagina bleeding on the bed. The suit alleged the accuser “realized she had lost her virginity through no choice of her own and felt she had betrayed her faith.”
The woman said Jimmie bought her Plan B and watched her take the pill. After she downed it, she claims he told her, “You’re mine now.”
During her employment, she claimed Jimmie also grabbed her breasts and put his hands down her pants. To make matters worse, her suit accused him of videotaping their sexual encounters to use to blackmail her later.
The biz-manager said she resigned in 2022 due to depression from the ordeal.
Earlier this week, Jimmie was dropped by his record label after a second woman came forward with allegations against the singer.