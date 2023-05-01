Country Star Jimmie Allen & Estranged Wife Struggled With Work-Life Balance Before Falling Pregnant With Baby #3: Sources
Country crooner Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, were already going through a rough patch when they found out their family was growing with a third child, leading to the decision to separate after three years of marriage.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the now-estranged couple considered their future while deciding how to proceed with a new baby on the way.
"They talked long and hard about it, but they didn't think it would work staying together just for the children," an insider close to the former couple claimed.
Sources said their romance fizzled just as Allen's career took off. The Make Me Want To hitmaker recently wrapped his opening for Carrie Underwood's tour and has been soaking up his success after a string of No. 1 hits.
Gale and Allen announced they were calling it quits in a joint statement shared on April 21, sharing how they were both committed to co-parenting and ensuring their children always come first. The former couple's third child is due sometime later this year.
Both chose to turn off the comments section on their respective posts.
Fans were shocked to hear about their breakup after following their duo's love story. They got engaged in July 2019 and tied the knot in May 2021. The exes are currently the parents of Naomi and Zara. Allen also shares a son with a previous partner.
Days after their shock split announcement, eagle-eyed social media users spotted a cryptic post from Gale shared via her Instagram Stories that some felt was directed at her now-ex.
"The silence is loud enough for me," it read, leading some to believe there was more to the story.
"Jimmie realized he couldn't go out and further aim to become a country music superstar and keep the home fires burning at the same time," the insider alleged, adding that Allen is still very "dedicated to his family."
They explained, "He's just trying to figure out the best way to be a great dad to his kids."