EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jane Fonda's Final Days — How 87-Year-Old Fitness Icon Is 'Desperately Trying to Tap Into Fountain of Youth' With Revamped Workout Regime
Jane Fonda has revealed she launched her latest fitness regime at the age of 87 because she's petrified of dying.
Heart disease claimed her actor father Henry in his 70s and the Hollywood icon doesn't want to succumb to the same illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But her new workout program where she has swapped the '80s video recorder for the latest VR tech has left some fans wondering if the whole thing is a "gimmick".
One wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to fitness: "This all sounds like a gimmick. The woman is in her late 80s."
Another wrote: "Talk about trying to tap into the fountain of youth. All seems a bit desperate."
But the actress said of her motivation: "You take health for granted when you're young, but it’s when you're laying the foundation for the future.
"When you get older, everything depends on whether you're healthy. I'm 87, but I'm healthy. My father died 10 years younger than I am now.
"He seemed so old because he had heart disease. Everything depends on keeping your body limber and strong."
She is bringing her exercises to virtual reality with the help of Meta Quest’s Supernatural platform.
Subscribers to the series can take one of four classes created by Fonda, including a nostalgic session harkening back to her aerobics origins, a boxing class, a stretching session to cool down, and a class that can be taken with friends.
She said her workout routine hasn't changed much over the years. "I essentially do everything I used to do, just slower," Fonda said, adding that she loves walking.
"I used to be a runner, but now I love walking. I love being outdoors in the woods, especially up and down hills." Regardless of her schedule, Fonda ensures that she gets a bit of exercise every day.
"I work out every day, so it is important to mix up the way I move. I alternate days doing upper body and lower body work for strength. I also find some way to get cardio in. Walking outside is one of my favorite ways to do so," she said.
In the '80s, she released a series of home workout videos, beginning with Jane Fonda's Workout in 1982.
Looking back at her home workout tapes, Fonda said she had "no idea" they would become so popular.
"When I was starting out, there weren't many rigorous forms of exercise available to women," Fonda said.
"I learned the basic workout from a charismatic teacher named Leni Kasden in the '70s."
After the videos were released, she would receive "amazing letters from around the world" from fans about how the workouts impacted their lives, she added.
"One was from a young woman in the Peace Corps in Guatemala who did the exercises in her mud hut," Fonda said.
"Another woman said she looked in the mirror as she was brushing her teeth and noticed new muscles in her arms. She wrote that it made her feel empowered, and that day she went to work and stood up to her handsy boss for the first time."
For those who lead sedentary lifestyles, the best thing they can do for their health is to start somewhere, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist, said.
"Doing something is better than doing nothing," she said. "If walking is the beginning stages of embracing a heart-healthy life, then it is the initial stages that will create habits that will be sustainable and last for a lifetime."
A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology in 2023 found that walking just 4,000 steps a day can lower a person's risk of dying early.