EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jane Fonda's Final Days — How 87-Year-Old Fitness Icon Is 'Desperately Trying to Tap Into Fountain of Youth' With Revamped Workout Regime

Jane Fonda has revealed she launched her latest fitness regime at the age of 87 because she's petrified of dying.

Heart disease claimed her actor father Henry in his 70s and the Hollywood icon doesn't want to succumb to the same illness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But her new workout program where she has swapped the '80s video recorder for the latest VR tech has left some fans wondering if the whole thing is a "gimmick".

One wrote on a Facebook page dedicated to fitness: "This all sounds like a gimmick. The woman is in her late 80s."