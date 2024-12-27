Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock, 60, 'Finally Ready to Try Dating Again' More Than a Year After Death of Love of Life Bryan Randall

Split photo of Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall
Source: MEGA

The 60-year-old is looking for a new relationship after the death of Bryan Randall.

Dec. 26 2024, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sandra Bullock is still grieving the death of the love of her life, Bryan Randall, over a year later.

Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star is ready to move on and find new love.

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock finally ready to try dating again
Source: MEGA

Bullock, still grieving the loss of Randall, is now ready to embrace new love.

Article continues below advertisement

The 60-year-old Ocean's Eight star has shunned the spotlight since the passing of photog Randall, 57, who departed in August 2023 following a battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, which destroys nerve cells, leading to loss of muscle control and bodily function.

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock finally ready to try dating again
Source: MEGA

The movie star has remained out of the spotlight since the tragic loss of Randall in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider spilled: "Bryan was the love of her life. She's not looking to replace him, but she is ready to open her heart to the possibility of meeting someone new and maybe even finding love.

"She's not in any sort of rush and she's not desperate, but with the new year coming up she's discreetly telling friends that she's ready to start dating."

The Lost City beauty showed she was ready to join the world again by attending pal Jennifer Aniston's "Friendsgiving" holiday bash, and now "everyone's excited to set her up," said the insider.

They added: "Sandy doesn't care about money or fame. She's not interested in status. She wants someone that she connects with, a solid good guy."

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock finally ready to try dating again
Source: MEGA

Ready to open her heart again, sources said Bullock seeks genuine connection over fame but isn’t rushing into love.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of 'The Cosby Show,' Geoffrey Owens

'The Cosby Show' Star Says 'Job Shaming' Led Him to Quit Trader Joe's Gig after Photos of Him Working at Grocery Store Went Viral — Actor Calls Out 'Attack' on His Privacy

Photo of Sydney Sweeney

Sexy Sydney Sweeney 'Let Herself Go' By Piling on 20Lbs to Play Fighter in Latest Role — 'It Was Starchy Carbs All the Way!'

Pals describe her as "extremely quick-witted, with a very dry sense of humor."

As far as a guy, the source said: "There's got to be a spark. But as far as any sort of specifics, she isn't shallow and is very open to all types.

"She's ready to take a leap of faith and see what's out there again!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.