Sandra Bullock, 60, 'Finally Ready to Try Dating Again' More Than a Year After Death of Love of Life Bryan Randall

An insider spilled: "Bryan was the love of her life. She's not looking to replace him, but she is ready to open her heart to the possibility of meeting someone new and maybe even finding love.

"She's not in any sort of rush and she's not desperate, but with the new year coming up she's discreetly telling friends that she's ready to start dating."

The Lost City beauty showed she was ready to join the world again by attending pal Jennifer Aniston's "Friendsgiving" holiday bash, and now "everyone's excited to set her up," said the insider.

They added: "Sandy doesn't care about money or fame. She's not interested in status. She wants someone that she connects with, a solid good guy."