Sandra Bullock, 60, 'Finally Ready to Try Dating Again' More Than a Year After Death of Love of Life Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock is still grieving the death of the love of her life, Bryan Randall, over a year later.
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star is ready to move on and find new love.
The 60-year-old Ocean's Eight star has shunned the spotlight since the passing of photog Randall, 57, who departed in August 2023 following a battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, which destroys nerve cells, leading to loss of muscle control and bodily function.
An insider spilled: "Bryan was the love of her life. She's not looking to replace him, but she is ready to open her heart to the possibility of meeting someone new and maybe even finding love.
"She's not in any sort of rush and she's not desperate, but with the new year coming up she's discreetly telling friends that she's ready to start dating."
The Lost City beauty showed she was ready to join the world again by attending pal Jennifer Aniston's "Friendsgiving" holiday bash, and now "everyone's excited to set her up," said the insider.
They added: "Sandy doesn't care about money or fame. She's not interested in status. She wants someone that she connects with, a solid good guy."
Pals describe her as "extremely quick-witted, with a very dry sense of humor."
As far as a guy, the source said: "There's got to be a spark. But as far as any sort of specifics, she isn't shallow and is very open to all types.
"She's ready to take a leap of faith and see what's out there again!"