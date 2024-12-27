'The Cosby Show' Star Says 'Job Shaming' Led Him to Quit Trader Joe's Gig after Photos of Him Working at Grocery Store Went Viral — Actor Calls Out 'Attack' on His Privacy

In 2018, RadarOnline.com broke the story that Owens, who played played Elvin Tibideaux on the long-running sitcom, was reduced to scanning groceries in Clifton, New Jersey, for around $11 an hour.

After our report, Owens shared his tale on Good Morning America, and was soon inundated with job offers and roles from the likes of Tyler Perry. He currently appears in the NBC sitcom Poppa's Health, which stars Damon Wayans and his son.

However, just six years later, the now 63-year-old has sadly confessed he's not much better off now than he was back then.

Owens explained that in reality, he was only in about 20% of The Cosby Show episodes – and residuals quickly dried up. Not to mention the show was pulled from syndication for awhile as Bill Cosby dealt with over 60 accusations of sexual assault – including rape.