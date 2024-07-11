‘Delusional’: Sex Creep Bill Cosby Stalls Comeback as He’s too ‘Bull-Headed’ to Settle Alleged Victim’s Civil Lawsuits
Despite being physically frail and legally blind, disgraced 87-year-old comedian Bill Cosby is said to still be harboring delusional dreams of a comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources reveal the tone-deaf former sitcom star is too bull-headed to heed advice on how to make that happen, including to settle alleged victim's civil lawsuits.
The formerly beloved TV dad was sprung from prison in 2021 on a technicality after serving three years of a ten-year sentence for the rape of Andrea Constand — and cockily announced he would launch a stand-up tour to kick his career back into gear.
But the onetime Jell-O Pudding Pops huckster has heard crickets from theater and club bookers — and sources told us it's because he refuses to settle his legal issues.
Cosby still faces civil lawsuits from 17 women who allege he drugged and sexually assaulted them in a pattern of brutish behavior stretching back nearly 60 years.
"With his shattered reputation, it will be a big challenge to mount any kind of comeback — but the thinking is that if he didn't have all these lawsuits hanging over his head, he might get some gigs," an insider told us.
- Bill Cosby's Longtime Rep Reacts to Harvey Weinstein's Overturned Rape Conviction, Urges Public to 'Ease Personal Feelings' About Pair
- Bill Cosby's Rep Offers Diddy Help After FBI Raids Music Mogul's Homes and Handcuff Sons
- Bill Cosby, 86, NOT Working on Tell-All Memoir Despite Juicy Rumors About Possible Book
"Bill is delusional," the source continued. "He believes he's innocent and plans to fight the allegations."
A source added that with Cosby still sitting on a $400 million fortune from his heyday, he could dole out enough to wipe his slate clean — and even his long-suffering wife, Camille, 80, has told him as much.
"He's just shooting himself in the foot," an insider sniped. "He'll be in his grave before these suits wind their way through court. Meanwhile, his dream of getting back onstage is dashed."
As this outlet reported, Cosby's longtime rep, Andrew Wyatt, exclusively spoke to us after disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's conviction was overturned — and urged the public to "ease their personal feelings" against the comedian and former producer.
"The public must ease their personal feelings about Mr. Cosby and Mr. Weinstein and look at the lack of facts, evidence and proof, without trying to 'arm chair' quarterback a person’s Constitutional Rights because that’s an injustice for all American Citizens and a disgrace to our democracy," Wyatt told RadarOnline.com in April.
She Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Cosby's longtime rep charged that the "only unfortunate part is that Mr. Weinstein will go through another trial and he can't leave his residency at the prison because of being found guilty in LA."