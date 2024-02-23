Bill Cosby, 86, in 'Good Health' Despite Paranoia That Someone Will 'Kill Him for Fame'
Bill Cosby is in "pretty good health" at 86 years old, with the aging comedian's representative telling RadarOnline.com that he's in much better condition than when he walked out of prison in June 2021.
Remember, Cosby underwent two "life-sustaining" surgeries in 2019 to clear blockage in his left and right carotid arteries. His high blood pressure was also a huge concern during his prison stint.
While Andrew Wyatt admitted the former TV star "was frail after his release," he told RadarOnline.com that Cosby packed on "12 pounds in 12 days" once he was home with his wife, Camille.
"She takes care of Mr. Cosby," Wyatt said, adding that Camille is also "healthy" at 79.
His wife of 60 years is a driving force in "trying to keep his health" in check, and we can reveal that means not watching the news on their television screen.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — sources shared that Camille "shields him away" from the outside drama surrounding his uphill legal battles, adding they don't watch the news because it spikes his blood pressure.
This outlet is told that despite being 100 percent blind and walking with a cane, Cosby is physically fine; however, he's paranoid about stepping out in public because he "fears" for his and Camille's safety.
Bill and Camille rarely go out in public, which Wyatt shared is because they don't know what people might do.
- Bill Cosby's Wife Fears for His Health: 'Shields Him' From Watching the News to Keep His Blood Pressure Down
- Chevy Chase's Friends Concerned for His Health, Fear Hard Lifestyle Has 'Caught Up to Him': Report
- Jamie Foxx Determined to Bulk up After Recovering From Mystery Health Crisis, He's 'Grateful to be Alive'
The embattled comedian and his significant other "don't like being prisoners in their own home," but they feel it's necessary.
As this outlet reported, over 60 women have accused Cosby of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, or other sexual misconduct.
Wyatt pointed out that the average Joe knows what Cosby and Camille look like — but the couple has no clue who is related to his accusers or those who wish to incite violence or deadly harm on them.
"He knows what kind of world they live in," Wyatt revealed to RadarOnline.com. "Who knows what they'd do to him, his wife, daughters, or grandchildren."
We told you first — Cosby "fears for his life," with a source revealing last year that he's "scared to leave the house" because he thinks someone could kill him "for fame."
Cosby's rep also shared that he, too, fears for his safety in public as he claims he's been accosted by several family members of the ex-TV star's alleged victims. Wyatt told us the alleged threats got so bad that he purchased two weapons for protection.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Everyone deserves fair representation, not just the alleged accusers, but the person being accused deserves that same type of representation," Wyatt said. "Getting involved in these emotional cases requires you to walk the high wire without a net under you, but I should be able to perform my job without worrying about physical harm."