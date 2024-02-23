Bill Cosby, 86, in 'Good Health' Despite Paranoia That Someone Will 'Kill Him for Fame'

Bill Cosby is in "pretty good health" at 86 years old, with the aging comedian's representative telling RadarOnline.com that he's in much better condition than when he walked out of prison in June 2021.

Remember, Cosby underwent two "life-sustaining" surgeries in 2019 to clear blockage in his left and right carotid arteries. His high blood pressure was also a huge concern during his prison stint.