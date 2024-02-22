Bill Cosby's Rep Andrew Wyatt Says He's Been 'Threatened' by Family Members of Comedian's Alleged Victims

According to him, one of the accuser's husbands allegedly "threatened" him with a knife during Cosby's 2018 trial. In that instance, Wyatt said the man brandished the weapon and claimed Andrew had called his wife a profanity in an interview — an accusation that he denies. He told RadarOnline.com that eight sheriff's deputies "detained" the male and escorted Wyatt into the courthouse. No police report was filed.

Wyatt said the same man "made verbal threats" against him several times during Judith Huth's 2022 trial against Cosby. A more recent incident happened in June 2023, in which Wyatt claimed a relative from a different alleged victim confronted him at an Amtrak station in June 2023.

Besides being accosted, Wyatt said he's been heckled by angry family members in court.