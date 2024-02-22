Recluse Cosbys: Bill, 86, and Camille, 79, Avoid Going Out in Public as Aging Couple ‘Fear for Their Safety’

Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille, are rarely seen in public — and that's because the aging 86-year-old comedian and his spouse, 79, "fear for their safety," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, told us that the embattled actor and Camille "don't like being prisoners in their own home" but feel it's necessary because they don't know what people might do.