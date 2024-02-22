Recluse Cosbys: Bill, 86, and Camille, 79, Avoid Going Out in Public as Aging Couple ‘Fear for Their Safety’
Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille, are rarely seen in public — and that's because the aging 86-year-old comedian and his spouse, 79, "fear for their safety," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, told us that the embattled actor and Camille "don't like being prisoners in their own home" but feel it's necessary because they don't know what people might do.
As this outlet has reported, more than 60 women have stepped forward with allegations against Cosby that range from rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, or other sexual misconduct.
Wyatt pointed out that the average Joe knows what Cosby and his wife look like — but they are left in the dark when it comes to the relatives of his accusers or those who could potentially harm them.
He told RadarOnline.com that Cosby and Camille chose to live a recluse life shuttling between their home in Massachusetts and their properties in New York City.
"He knows what kind of world they live in," Wyatt shared. "Who knows what they'd do to him, his wife, daughters, or grandchildren."
- Bill Cosby Keeping Christmas Low-Key With Family, Legal Issues 'Have Dampened' Usual Holiday Festivities
- Bill Cosby's Wife Camille in Control of $400 Million Estate as Money Issues Pile Up: Source
- Bill Cosby Enjoyed Fancy Fish, Two Kinds Of Pie & His Wife Camille For Dessert During Comedian's Intimate 84th Birthday Dinner
RadarOnline.com told you first — Cosby "fears for his life," with insiders telling us last year that he's "scared to leave the house" because he thinks someone could kill him "for fame." That also now applies to his wife.
The comedian's paranoia extends to Wyatt, too. He claimed he's been "threatened" by several family members of Cosby's alleged victims.
Wyatt told RadarOnline.com that Cosby warned him, "You need to be safe" because of his ties to the embattled star, revealing he bought two guns for his protection after allegedly being accosted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We live in a strange and crazy world," Cosby's rep said. "People don't care," he shared while citing examples like the U.S. Capitol riot and the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi's 83-year-old husband, Paul.
As for Cosby and Camille, they want to enjoy their remaining years from the safety of their home, even opting for a "small" and low-key celebration for their 60th wedding anniversary last month.