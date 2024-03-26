Bill Cosby's Rep Offers Diddy Help After FBI Raids Music Mogul's Homes and Handcuff Sons

"Reflecting on Diddy's current situation takes me back to the guidance I provided during Cosby's tumultuous period. Those moments were fraught with challenges, requiring me to navigate the complexities of the MeToo era with finesse. My experience in steering a client through the treacherous valleys of public scrutiny and emerging unscathed on the other side has honed my skills," Wyatt revealed to RadarOnline.com on Monday after the FBI raided two of Diddy's homes.

"Should Diddy seek advice, I'm here, ready to listen and eager to lend my expertise," he continued. "Remember, I'm the lone wolf who not only survived the MeToo storm but also led a client safely through to the other side."