BREAKING NEWS
Bill Cosby's Rep Offers Diddy Help After FBI Raids Music Mogul's Homes and Handcuff Sons

Source: MEGA

Not everyone in Hollywood is turning their back on Diddy.

By:

Mar. 25 2024, Published 8:50 p.m. ET

Not everyone in Hollywood is turning their back on Diddy. Bill Cosby's representative has some sound advice for the disgraced music mogul, should he be willing to accept it. The comedian's longtime spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, tells RadarOnline.com that he's more than willing to provide Diddy with his expertise as he's navigated through years of accusations and lawsuits against Cosby.

Source: MEGA

Cosby's rep said he's here for Diddy.

"Reflecting on Diddy's current situation takes me back to the guidance I provided during Cosby's tumultuous period. Those moments were fraught with challenges, requiring me to navigate the complexities of the MeToo era with finesse. My experience in steering a client through the treacherous valleys of public scrutiny and emerging unscathed on the other side has honed my skills," Wyatt revealed to RadarOnline.com on Monday after the FBI raided two of Diddy's homes.

"Should Diddy seek advice, I'm here, ready to listen and eager to lend my expertise," he continued. "Remember, I'm the lone wolf who not only survived the MeToo storm but also led a client safely through to the other side."

Source: MEGA

Diddy's been accused of sexual assault, rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more.

Cosby was released from prison in 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction for sexual assault. Despite being a free man, the lawsuits continue to mount. Over 60 women have accused the actor once dubbed America's Dad of various sex crimes.

Several accusers have also stepped forward with disturbing allegations against Diddy, with at least four alleged victims, including his ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, filing lawsuits against the rapper-turned-businessman.

Federal law enforcement agents swarmed Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday. RadarOnline.com obtained photos and footage from the raids. While Diddy — whose real name is Sean Combs — wasn't present for the federal activity, two of his sons were.

Justin, 30, and King, 25, were handcuffed, with TMZ reporting they were taken into custody.

Source: MEGA

Law enforcement agents swarmed Diddy's L.A. and Miami homes on Monday.

A rep for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed the raids, telling RadarOnline.com, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Source: MEGA

Diddy was allegedly not home at the time of the raids.

As this outlet reported, Diddy's personal LoveAir LLC jet was tracked to Antigua in the Caribbean; however, the record executive was spotted at an airport in Miami after the ordeal.

diddy home raid private jet spotted caribbean island hours before raids on home
Source: MEGA

Diddy's plane left for the Caribbean this morning.

Diddy's lawyer has yet to release a statement about the raids. As for his legal battle, the musician's been hit with several lawsuits with allegations ranging from rape, drugging, abuse, harassment, and more. Diddy has denied the accusations, including the lawsuit brought on by Cassie, which was settled the day after she filed it.

