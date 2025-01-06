Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Omg > Zendaya

Zendaya Sparks Tom Holland Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring on 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet — Just Weeks After The Actor Revealed Their Intimate Holiday Plans

Split photos of Zendaya.
Source: MEGA;AP/YOUTUBE

Zendaya sparked major engagement rumors at this year's Golden Globes.

Jan. 5 2025, Published 11:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Zendaya has sparked rumors she's engaged to Tom Holland after flaunting a massive rock on her wedding finger.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Challengers star paraded around with a diamond ring on her left hand while attending the 2025 Golden Globes, sending fans of the "quiet" couple into a frenzy – especially after Holland's recent "hint" at a holiday proposal.

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya
Source: AP/YOUTUBE

Fans speculated Tom Holland had popped the question to his girlfriend after she rocked a diamond ring on her wedding finger at the 2025 awards.

Article continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old actress attended the awards in a burnt orange gown with an overlayed skirt and strapless neckline, which she paired with matching heels, a diamond necklace, and elegant waves in her short hair.

While she walked the red carpet solo, the nominated star had many viewers believing she still found a way to bring her Hollywood beau along with her.

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya ring
Source: AP/YOUTUBE

One video showed Zendaya seemingly showing off her new bling to fellow Golden Globe attendees.

Article continues below advertisement

One behind-the-scenes video also showed the actress sitting at her table inside the venue, where she extended her left arm and seemingly showed off her ring to fellow attendee Amy Pascal.

One person wrote on X: "Finding out that Zendaya has a tiny 'T' tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my Golden Globes bingo card. I’m so happy for my girl."

A second said: "Well congrats to Zendaya and Tom on the engagement, I think?? That is (a) ROCK."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

A third asked: "Is Zendaya and Tom engaged?"

Another noticed: "So is Zendaya engaged? I’ve checked previous pictures of her on red carpets, and she’s never worn a ring on her wedding finger until now."

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else thought: "Zendaya and Tom are 100% engaged because why is everyone coming over to see the ring?"

The couple, who grew close while filming their Spider-Man films, have been dating since 2021 – keeping much of their relationship out of the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

However, fans have recently been pining for the celeb couple to tie the knot – especially after Holland revealed he would be spending time with his girlfriend's family for the holidays, hinting at a possible proposal.

He said on a podcast: "I am gonna be in America this year. I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret."

Article continues below advertisement

The Tony Award winner went on to say that as he and Zendaya grow closer, he'd like to have larger family gatherings at future celebrations.

He added: "I think what we’d like to start doing is, rather than like, spending it with each family each year, is to bring the families together.

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya tom holland
Source: MEGA

Holland previously hinted at possibly proposing to his girlfriend over the holidays.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON OMG!
meghan markles recent social media blunder exposed return instagram

Meghan Markle's Social Media Mistake Exposed After the Former Actress Returns to Instagram

justin baldoni suing blake lively soon

Justin Baldoni 'Absolutely' Plans to Sue 'It Ends With Us' Co-star Blake Lively Over 'Sexual Harassment' Allegations — After Director Files Lawsuit Against New York Times for $250Million

Article continues below advertisement

"That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, ’cause we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things. So, it hasn’t happened yet.

"The thought’s there. The idea has been planted."

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya tom holland hit by movie break up curse
Source: MEGA

Holland's role as Spider-Man saw him star in three of the superhero films alongside Zendaya.

At another point during the podcast, Holland's eyes lit up when talking about his love, declaring she is "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Fans quickly gushed over the actor's words, with one person writing: "One of my favorite couples!!! Tom and Zendaya are so freaking cute and wholesome!"

Another echoed: "I want someone as in love with me as Tom is with Zendaya. It is so beautiful, and it better not be fake or I’ll want to beat him up."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.