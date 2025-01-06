Zendaya Sparks Tom Holland Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring on 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet — Just Weeks After The Actor Revealed Their Intimate Holiday Plans
Zendaya has sparked rumors she's engaged to Tom Holland after flaunting a massive rock on her wedding finger.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Challengers star paraded around with a diamond ring on her left hand while attending the 2025 Golden Globes, sending fans of the "quiet" couple into a frenzy – especially after Holland's recent "hint" at a holiday proposal.
The 28-year-old actress attended the awards in a burnt orange gown with an overlayed skirt and strapless neckline, which she paired with matching heels, a diamond necklace, and elegant waves in her short hair.
While she walked the red carpet solo, the nominated star had many viewers believing she still found a way to bring her Hollywood beau along with her.
One behind-the-scenes video also showed the actress sitting at her table inside the venue, where she extended her left arm and seemingly showed off her ring to fellow attendee Amy Pascal.
One person wrote on X: "Finding out that Zendaya has a tiny 'T' tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my Golden Globes bingo card. I’m so happy for my girl."
A second said: "Well congrats to Zendaya and Tom on the engagement, I think?? That is (a) ROCK."
A third asked: "Is Zendaya and Tom engaged?"
Another noticed: "So is Zendaya engaged? I’ve checked previous pictures of her on red carpets, and she’s never worn a ring on her wedding finger until now."
Someone else thought: "Zendaya and Tom are 100% engaged because why is everyone coming over to see the ring?"
The couple, who grew close while filming their Spider-Man films, have been dating since 2021 – keeping much of their relationship out of the public eye.
However, fans have recently been pining for the celeb couple to tie the knot – especially after Holland revealed he would be spending time with his girlfriend's family for the holidays, hinting at a possible proposal.
He said on a podcast: "I am gonna be in America this year. I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret."
The Tony Award winner went on to say that as he and Zendaya grow closer, he'd like to have larger family gatherings at future celebrations.
He added: "I think what we’d like to start doing is, rather than like, spending it with each family each year, is to bring the families together.
"That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, ’cause we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things. So, it hasn’t happened yet.
"The thought’s there. The idea has been planted."
At another point during the podcast, Holland's eyes lit up when talking about his love, declaring she is "the best thing that's ever happened to me."
Fans quickly gushed over the actor's words, with one person writing: "One of my favorite couples!!! Tom and Zendaya are so freaking cute and wholesome!"
Another echoed: "I want someone as in love with me as Tom is with Zendaya. It is so beautiful, and it better not be fake or I’ll want to beat him up."