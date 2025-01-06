Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Avoids Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Legal Drama In Opening Monologue — 'Such a Hot-Button Thing Right Now'
Comedian Nikki Glaser has expertly dodged any digs at the fiery Baldoni-Lively legal drama at this year's Golden Globes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Glaser, host of the 82nd annual TV and movie awards, kept her word and steered clear of any jokes about the fiery lawsuits between It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively during her opening monologue.
In December 2024 – just four months after their film was released in theaters – Lively, 37, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni, 40, and his associates, accusing them of a retaliatory smear campaign.
Baldoni's lawyer denied the allegations, calling them "false" and "outrageous." He then filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times over an article about the complaint, but the newspaper defended its reporting as "meticulous and responsible".
As it was revealed neither Lively nor Baldoni would be in attendance at this year's Globes, Glaser confirmed there wouldn't be any mention of them either – at least from her end.
The comedian said: "I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be.
"I also don't want to give his name any — I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don't need to say it anymore."
When asked about getting political, she remarked: "People are just tired of hearing about it, even though it's looming and it's in the air.
"There will be a nod to it, but it will not be too heavy-handed. I've made a good point not to go too hard."
Glaser said her main objective as host was to make viewers feel comfortable – especially after comedian Jo Koy faced scathing criticism for his jokes at last year's Golden Globes.
She explained: "I think a lot of times we can project our own nerves onto the hosts that we haven't seen before. Like, 'Are they gonna be OK? Oh my God, I would be so nervous. Is she stumbling?'
"I just want to walk out there and make everyone feel like we're in good hands because the host really does set the tone for the whole evening."
She added: "The tone is celebratory, but also, let's laugh about how ridiculous this is with the state of the world that we're all dressed up and giving out awards for playing pretend. We have to acknowledge that that's silly, even though it is amazing."
Glaser did face a little backlash, however, for one of her jokes delivered within the first few minutes of the live airing.
The comic targeted Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sexual assault allegations and wild "Freak-Off" parties, sparking controversy from viewers over her "awkward" timing.
When discussing Zendaya's 2024 film, Challengers, Glaser joked: "That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card."
The dig comes shortly after the imprisoned music mogul, who is currently being detained until his May trial date, was hit with numerous sexual assault lawsuits last year.
Glaser added: "I know, Stanley Tucci 'Freak-Off' just doesn't have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil."
One person wrote on X: "Eww why (are) they making Diddy jokes at the golden globes, weird as (f---)."
Another jabbed: "Those are tasteless Diddy jokes at the Golden Globes."
Someone else tweeted: "They made a Diddy joke at the Golden Globes? Why make jokes about this? How many people are traumatized by that man? How many people suffered because of him? There’s no humor in that."