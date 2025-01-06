Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Avoids Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Legal Drama In Opening Monologue — 'Such a Hot-Button Thing Right Now'

Split photo of Blake Lively, Nikki Glaser, and Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser avoided spitting jokes about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in her opening monologue.

Jan. 5 2025, Published 10:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Comedian Nikki Glaser has expertly dodged any digs at the fiery Baldoni-Lively legal drama at this year's Golden Globes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Glaser, host of the 82nd annual TV and movie awards, kept her word and steered clear of any jokes about the fiery lawsuits between It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively during her opening monologue.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki glaser golden globes
Source: MEGA

The comedian previously vowed to keep Baldoni's and Lively's name out of her mouth during the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2024 – just four months after their film was released in theaters – Lively, 37, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni, 40, and his associates, accusing them of a retaliatory smear campaign.

Baldoni's lawyer denied the allegations, calling them "false" and "outrageous." He then filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times over an article about the complaint, but the newspaper defended its reporting as "meticulous and responsible".

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni suing blake lively soon
Source: MEGA

The co-stars were rumored to be feuding while promoting their film, 'It Ends With Us'.

Article continues below advertisement

As it was revealed neither Lively nor Baldoni would be in attendance at this year's Globes, Glaser confirmed there wouldn't be any mention of them either – at least from her end.

The comedian said: "I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be.

"I also don't want to give his name any — I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don't need to say it anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

When asked about getting political, she remarked: "People are just tired of hearing about it, even though it's looming and it's in the air.

"There will be a nod to it, but it will not be too heavy-handed. I've made a good point not to go too hard."

Article continues below advertisement
nikki glaser goldenglobes cbs
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT
Article continues below advertisement

Glaser said her main objective as host was to make viewers feel comfortable – especially after comedian Jo Koy faced scathing criticism for his jokes at last year's Golden Globes.

She explained: "I think a lot of times we can project our own nerves onto the hosts that we haven't seen before. Like, 'Are they gonna be OK? Oh my God, I would be so nervous. Is she stumbling?'

Article continues below advertisement

"I just want to walk out there and make everyone feel like we're in good hands because the host really does set the tone for the whole evening."

She added: "The tone is celebratory, but also, let's laugh about how ridiculous this is with the state of the world that we're all dressed up and giving out awards for playing pretend. We have to acknowledge that that's silly, even though it is amazing."

Article continues below advertisement
nikki glaser
Source: MEGA

Glaser already knew she 'wouldn't go hard' and 'offend' anyone before heading into this year's Globes.

Article continues below advertisement

Glaser did face a little backlash, however, for one of her jokes delivered within the first few minutes of the live airing.

The comic targeted Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sexual assault allegations and wild "Freak-Off" parties, sparking controversy from viewers over her "awkward" timing.

Article continues below advertisement

When discussing Zendaya's 2024 film, Challengers, Glaser joked: "That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card."

The dig comes shortly after the imprisoned music mogul, who is currently being detained until his May trial date, was hit with numerous sexual assault lawsuits last year.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Split photo of Nikki Glaser and Sean 'DIddy' Combs.

'Not A Fan': Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Slammed By Viewers For 'Tasteless' and 'Weird' Jokes About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Freak-Off Parties and Baby Oil Stash

beatles biopics casting

Beatles Biopics' Casting Puts Sam Mendes-Directed Films in Middle of Firestorm as Fans Will 'Analyze Every Move' Actors Make

Article continues below advertisement

Glaser added: "I know, Stanley Tucci 'Freak-Off' just doesn't have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil."

One person wrote on X: "Eww why (are) they making Diddy jokes at the golden globes, weird as (f---)."

Article continues below advertisement
golden globes
Source: MEGA

The 82nd annual Golden Globes aired on Sunday, January 5 on CBS.

Another jabbed: "Those are tasteless Diddy jokes at the Golden Globes."

Someone else tweeted: "They made a Diddy joke at the Golden Globes? Why make jokes about this? How many people are traumatized by that man? How many people suffered because of him? There’s no humor in that."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.