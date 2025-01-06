'Not A Fan': Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Slammed By Viewers For 'Tasteless' and 'Weird' Jokes About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Freak-Off Parties and Baby Oil Stash

Nikki Glaser is facing backlash after cracking "tasteless" jokes about Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. RadarOnline.com can reveal the host targeted the disgraced rapper's sexual assault allegations and wild "Freak-Off" parties in her opening monologue at the prestigious TV and movie awards, sparking controversy from viewers over her "awkward" timing.

Source: MEGA The 2025 host shocked viewers when joking about the imprisoned rapper at the Golden Globes.

When discussing Zendaya's 2024 film, Challengers, Glaser joked: "That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card." The dig comes shortly after the imprisoned music mogul, who is currently being detained in Brooklyn, New York, until his May trial date, was hit with numerous sexual assault lawsuits last year.

Source: MEGA Combs has faced numerous lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault throughout 2024.

Glaser added: "I know, Stanley Tucci 'Freak-Off' just doesn't have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil." The joke tied in the one thousand baby oil bottles found in Combs' home raids last year and Tucci's love for cooking on social media.

While the dig appeared to be well received by the audience, some viewers at home thought the esteemed ceremony wasn't the right setting to bring up the subject. One person wrote on X: "Not a fan of the Diddy jokes at the Golden Globes..."

Another said: "Eww why (are) they making Diddy jokes at the golden globes, weird as (f---)." A third jabbed: "Those are tasteless Diddy jokes at the Golden Globes."

Someone else tweeted: "They made a Diddy joke at the Golden Globes? Why make jokes about this? How many people are traumatized by that man? How many people suffered because of him? There’s no humor in that." Others asked questions such as: "Um……. not the diddy jokes? At the Golden Globes???"

Source: MEGA The 82nd annual Golden Globes aired on Sunday, January 5 on CBS.

Glaser took the stage for this year's Golden Globes after last year's host, Jo Koy, faced some major heat of his own during his opening regards. Many viewers thought the comedian's jokes "flopped" and "fell flat", which eventually led him to address the "tough room" he was playing to.

Koy said: "Well, I mean, I had fun, you know. It was a moment that I'll always remember. And, you know, that's a tough room. And it was a hard job. I'm not going to lie." Going into the 2025 awards, Glaser already knew which jokes would be off the table. Specifically, the stand-up star knew she wouldn't say a peep regarding the recent legal battle between It Ends With Us actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni and his associates of sexual harassment and a smear campaign. Baldoni denied the allegations, while later suing The New York Times for $250 million over its coverage, which the paper defended as accurate.

Days before the Globes, Glaser said: "I think the Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be." She added: "I also don't want to give his name any— I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don't need to say it anymore."

Source: MEGA Glaser already knew she 'wouldn't go hard' and 'offend' anyone before heading into this year's Globes.