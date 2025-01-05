Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Scientology

'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Co-Host Mike Rinder Dead at 69 Following Cancer Battle — Wife Praises His 'Courage and Bravery' in Emotional Tribute

Photo of Mike Rinder and Leah Remini
Source: MEGA

Mike Rinder grew up as a Scientologist in Australia.

Jan. 5 2025, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mike Rinder, a former prominent figure within Scientology turned vocal critic of the religion, passed away at 69, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His wife, Christie King Collbran, shared the news of his passing, expressed deep sorrow and described Rinder's legacy as a source of inspiration for many.

Article continues below advertisement
leah remini scientology co host mike rinder dead cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Mike Rinder's wife shared his final message on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Christie took to Instagram and wrote: "Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband. I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you.

"Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion.

"The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder."

In the post Christie also included a message Mike gave her before he died. It reads: "I have been lucky – living two lives in one lifetime. The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family!

"My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to – ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection, and seeing [my son] Jack into adulthood. If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses, please keep the flag flying – never give up."

The former Scientologist's wife did not disclose the cause of Rinder's passing. However, he had been battling esophageal cancer since the previous year.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @christie.june/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Rinder, who grew up as a Scientologist in Australia, devoted a significant portion of his life to the organization.

After signing a "billion-year" contract with Scientology following high school, he rose to become the international spokesperson and head of its Office of Special Affairs. However, in 2007, Rinder made the courageous decision to speak out against what he believed were abuses within the organization.

Article continues below advertisement
leah remini scientology co host mike rinder dead cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Mike Rinder and Leah Remini were co-hosts on 'Scientology and the Aftermath'.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of The Vivienne

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Star The Vivienne Dead at 32 — 'An Incredibly Loved, War-Hearted and Amazing Person'

Composite photo of Shamsud-Dim Jabbar

ISIS-Inspired New Orleans Terrorist Suspect ‘Used Meta Smart Glasses to Plan’ New Year's Day Attack That Left 14 Dead and Dozens Injured

One of Rinder's most significant contributions to the public's understanding of Scientology was through his role as a co-host on Scientology and the Aftermath, a critically acclaimed series that delved into the practices and controversies surrounding the religion.

Alongside Leah Remini, Rinder used his experiences to educate and enlighten audiences, earning the show an Emmy award in its first season in 2016.

On their website, the Church of Scientology claimed: "Mike Rinder is not a credible source concerning Scientology. He has not stepped inside a Church in nearly a decade. The Church expelled him for malfeasance and has had nothing to do with him since."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.