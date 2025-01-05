'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Co-Host Mike Rinder Dead at 69 Following Cancer Battle — Wife Praises His 'Courage and Bravery' in Emotional Tribute
Mike Rinder, a former prominent figure within Scientology turned vocal critic of the religion, passed away at 69, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His wife, Christie King Collbran, shared the news of his passing, expressed deep sorrow and described Rinder's legacy as a source of inspiration for many.
Christie took to Instagram and wrote: "Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband. I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you.
"Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion.
"The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder."
In the post Christie also included a message Mike gave her before he died. It reads: "I have been lucky – living two lives in one lifetime. The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family!
"My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to – ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection, and seeing [my son] Jack into adulthood. If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses, please keep the flag flying – never give up."
The former Scientologist's wife did not disclose the cause of Rinder's passing. However, he had been battling esophageal cancer since the previous year.
Rinder, who grew up as a Scientologist in Australia, devoted a significant portion of his life to the organization.
After signing a "billion-year" contract with Scientology following high school, he rose to become the international spokesperson and head of its Office of Special Affairs. However, in 2007, Rinder made the courageous decision to speak out against what he believed were abuses within the organization.
One of Rinder's most significant contributions to the public's understanding of Scientology was through his role as a co-host on Scientology and the Aftermath, a critically acclaimed series that delved into the practices and controversies surrounding the religion.
Alongside Leah Remini, Rinder used his experiences to educate and enlighten audiences, earning the show an Emmy award in its first season in 2016.
On their website, the Church of Scientology claimed: "Mike Rinder is not a credible source concerning Scientology. He has not stepped inside a Church in nearly a decade. The Church expelled him for malfeasance and has had nothing to do with him since."