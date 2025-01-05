'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Co-Host Mike Rinder Dead at 69 Following Cancer Battle — Wife Praises His 'Courage and Bravery' in Emotional Tribute

Christie took to Instagram and wrote: "Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband. I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you.

"Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion.

"The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder."

In the post Christie also included a message Mike gave her before he died. It reads: "I have been lucky – living two lives in one lifetime. The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family!

"My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to – ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection, and seeing [my son] Jack into adulthood. If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses, please keep the flag flying – never give up."

The former Scientologist's wife did not disclose the cause of Rinder's passing. However, he had been battling esophageal cancer since the previous year.