Tom Holland Set for Christmas Proposal to Zendaya? Actor Sparks Frenzy of Speculation as He Reveals Intimate Festive Plans With 'Euphoria' Star Girlfriend
Tom Holland will be spending Christmas in the U.S. with girlfriend Zendaya, RadarOnline.com has learned.
And fans of the in-love couple are going crazy online, predicting the Euphoria star could find an engagement ring under her tree.
Holland revealed his holiday plans on a podcast, confessing: "I am gonna be in America this year. I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret."
The 28-year-old went on to tell Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their Dish podcast that as he and Zendaya, also 28, grow closer, he'd really like to have larger family gatherings at future celebrations.
He said: "I think what we’d like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year, is to bring the families together. That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, ’cause we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things. So, it hasn’t happened yet.
"The thought’s there. The idea has been planted."
Holland and Zendaya have been Instagram official since 2021, but rumors persist their relationship really started several years earlier when the two met on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.
After going public with their romance, the two have often been seen together, holding hands, smiling, and making no secret of their love.
Speaking on the podcast, Holland's eyes lit up when talking about his love, declaring she is "the best thing that's ever happened to me."
So what better way to bring their cross-continent families together than through a perfect union? It's something fans online have been begging for.
On X, one person gushed: "One of my favorite couples!!! Tom and Zendaya are so freaking cute and wholesome!"
Another echoed: "I want someone as in love with me as Tom is with Zendaya. It is so beautiful, and it better not be fake or I’ll want to beat him up."
While a third summarized: "The love he has for her as a person & their relationship is so beautiful!"
Holland's Christmas holiday stateside won't be the first time he's celebrated here. However, with his love by his side, it'll likely be better than his last one.
He reflected: "The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and, unfortunately, not by choice.
"I made two movies back-to-back through COVID, did two press tours through COVID, and did not get COVID once, the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got COVID.
"So, I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair.
"This year will be great. This will be great."
This isn't the first time marriage talk has come up between the pair. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, nuptials are coming.
A source told PEOPLE: "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality."