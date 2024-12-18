Tom Holland Set for Christmas Proposal to Zendaya? Actor Sparks Frenzy of Speculation as He Reveals Intimate Festive Plans With 'Euphoria' Star Girlfriend

Holland revealed his holiday plans on a podcast, confessing: "I am gonna be in America this year. I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret."

The 28-year-old went on to tell Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their Dish podcast that as he and Zendaya, also 28, grow closer, he'd really like to have larger family gatherings at future celebrations.

He said: "I think what we’d like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year, is to bring the families together. That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, ’cause we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things. So, it hasn’t happened yet.

"The thought’s there. The idea has been planted."