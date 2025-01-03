'Spider-Man' Star's Booze Hell — Tom Holland, 28, Reveals Exact Moment He Realized He Had a Drinking Problem as Actor Is Now Sober
Spider-Man star Tom Holland has detailed the exact moment he realized he had an alcohol problem.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British actor has now gone sober at the age of 28.
And opening up about being his demons, he admitted a major reason why he gave up alcohol was when his older brother noticed that his drinking had started to become an issue.
He recalled an incident when he drove to see his brother for a poker night and wasn't going to drink but then half way through the evening asked his sibling if he would take him home instead as he wanted to drink.
Holland told how his brother was surprised at his request, explaining: "It was a bit of an eye-opening moment for me and for him.
"It's really helpful when the people closest to you start going, 'Are you sure?'"
In January 2022, the actor decided to take a one-month break from alcohol and after struggling to keep to his goal decided to give up for good.
He said: "Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let's get drunk and have a good time. I didn't have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day."
On his sobriety efforts, he said: "I'm quite strong-willed. When I decide to do something, I'm really gonna do it.
"I leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, people that reached out that I didn't know who also were sober."
It comes after Holland revealed last month he was spending Christmas with superstar girlfriend and former Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 28, and her family – but intends to unite both their loved ones for a joint festive bash next year.
Despite being away from his own family, including comedian dad Dominic, 57, and fellow actor brother Paddy, 20, Tom insisted he was looking forward to Christmas as the last time he was abroad over the festive period he was holed up inside a hotel room.
Speaking about his plans, Holland said: "I am gonna be in America this year, I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun. Where we'll be is a secret."
He added: "The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice…
"I made two movies back-to-back through COVID. Did two press tours through COVID and did not get COVID once, the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got COVID.
"So, I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair. This year will be great. This will be great."
And he hopes next year, given how his relationship with the Euphoria star is progressing, both their families will be spending it together.
Holland explained: "I think what we'd like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year is to bring the families together.
"That's what I think we want to do next time. This time, 'cause we're both actors, we're terrible at organising things. So it hasn't happened yet. The thought's there. The idea has been planted."
Holland and Zendaya have become one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples since finding love on set in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.