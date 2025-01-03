'Spider-Man' Star's Booze Hell — Tom Holland, 28, Reveals Exact Moment He Realized He Had a Drinking Problem as Actor Is Now Sober

Holland told how his brother was surprised at his request, explaining: "It was a bit of an eye-opening moment for me and for him.

"It's really helpful when the people closest to you start going, 'Are you sure?'"

In January 2022, the actor decided to take a one-month break from alcohol and after struggling to keep to his goal decided to give up for good.

He said: "Every Friday after work was a write-off: Let's get drunk and have a good time. I didn't have bad experiences, but I would drink enough so that I would ruin my next day."

On his sobriety efforts, he said: "I'm quite strong-willed. When I decide to do something, I'm really gonna do it.

"I leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, people that reached out that I didn't know who also were sober."