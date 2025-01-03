'Dying' Rocker Neil Young Axes Farewell Gig At Glastonbury Before Unleashing Rant At British Music Festival For Being Under 'Corporate Control'
Legendary rocker Neil Young has unleashed an astonishing rant at Glastonbury after pulling out of performing at the music festival.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 79, was due to perform a farewell gig at the venue this summer with his band The Chrome Hearts as he winds down his long career.
But he's left fans disappointed by scrapping the planned concert before slamming the festival in a shock rant, saying it was under "corporate control" of its broadcaster, the BBC.
Young wrote on his website: "The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all-time favorite outdoor gigs.
"We were told the BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way that we were not interested in.
"It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being.
"We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn – off, and not for me like it used to be.
"Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour."
Young has been in many bands over the years, including Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Crazy Horse.
Last month, it was reported Young would be playing Glastonbury for the first time in 16 years.
A source said at the time: “Neil and his band The Chrome Hearts are firming up plans for European dates next year, and Glastonbury is on the cards.
“Neil last performed there in 2009 and his headline set on the Pyramid Stage was incredible.
“He is keen to play a handful of big shows in Europe, and his team is keen to get him on the line-up.
“With Sir Rod Stewart confirmed to play, if Emily Eavis can get Neil on board too there would be two huge legends on the lineup. Stevie Wonder is also in the mix for this year as well as The 1975.”
Last summer, Young canceled a series of gigs on his Crazy Horse tour due to ill health.
In a statement last June, he revealed that sickness has been hitting "a couple of us" in the band since their last performance the month before.
"The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far," his statement, posted to his website, began.
"GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!"
Young continued: "When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big, unplanned break.
"We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience."
"Thanks for your understanding and patience," he wrote.
"Health is # 1.... We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you... and for us.... With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse.... Neil, Micah, Ralph, and Billy... Love Earth."