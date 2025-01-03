'Dying' Rocker Neil Young Axes Farewell Gig At Glastonbury Before Unleashing Rant At British Music Festival For Being Under 'Corporate Control'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran singer, 79, was due to perform a farewell gig at the venue this summer with his band The Chrome Hearts as he winds down his long career.

Legendary rocker Neil Young has unleashed an astonishing rant at Glastonbury after pulling out of performing at the music festival.

But he's left fans disappointed by scrapping the planned concert before slamming the festival in a shock rant, saying it was under "corporate control" of its broadcaster, the BBC.

Young wrote on his website: "The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all-time favorite outdoor gigs.

"We were told the BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way that we were not interested in.

"It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being.

"We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn – off, and not for me like it used to be.

"Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour."