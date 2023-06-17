Daryl Hannah Driving Wedge Between Husband Neil Young and Ex Jackson Browne Following Troubled Past
Onetime pals Neil Young and Jackson Browne were driven apart by screen beauty Daryl Hannah — and a gaping gulf remains, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Neil, 77, began dating the 62-year-old Splash star in 2014 on the heels of his split from wife Pegi, and the celebrity couple tied the knot four years later.
But Daryl's explosive ten-year relationship with Jackson, 74, has cast a long shadow over the friendship of the rock legends. In 1992, Daryl shocked the world when she emerged in public with black eyes, a swollen lip, and a broken finger — and did nothing to dispel rumors that sensitive singer-songwriter Browne was the culprit.
The Running on Empty balladeer denied playing any role in her injuries and was later cleared of any wrongdoing by local police. Still, the rumors dogged Jackson, who took legal action to remove references to the alleged assault in a 2003 TV biopic on Daryl's subsequent boyfriend John F. Kennedy Jr.
With no lost love between Hannah and Browne, the Heart of Gold singer Neil was caught in the middle.
"Neil and Jackson were pals and they have a lot of musical friends in common," explained a source. "Jackson even earned Neil's gratitude by performing for free at his annual Bridge School benefit for physically challenged children."
However, "Daryl and Jackson haven't exchanged one word since they split, and Neil knows he has to stand by his wife. While Jackson still considers Neil a friend, he also knows he needs to keep his distance."
Hannah met Browne as a teen in Chicago. The pair dated 10 years before the heated confrontation in their Santa Monica home.
The actress did not press charges against him — later admitting that she liked bad boys.
"In men, I like a certain darkness," she told Notorious in 1998. "[But] I would love to just have someone with no problems, who's easy."
While Hannah's had a slew of high-profile romances, including JFK Jr. for five years before ending their relationship in 1994, she only said "I do" to Neil. The couple wed in 2018 after four years together.
Despite all her famous loves, Hannah and the Rockin' In The Free World singer will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary next month.