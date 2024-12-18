'Bitter' Justin Bieber's Reaction Revealed to Ex Selena Gomez's News She's Engaged to 'Sexiest Man Alive' Boyfriend Benny Blanco — Amid 'Secret Message' Speculation

On Wednesday, the actress showed off her huge diamond ring on Instagram and announced the couple is set to wed following her and Bieber's failed relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Justin Bieber has been left "stunned" over the news his ex Selena Gomez is ready to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

While Bieber, 30, is happy for Gomez, he can acknowledge the impact of her decision.

A source said: "Justin is married and has a kid, we all know that but when he heard that Selena was engaged, he'll even admit, it stung for a brief second, because even though they will never be friends or date again or anything like that, it is officially the end of an era."

They continued: "His past is so connected with Selena, and now that she is engaged, he is married and a father, it's a bit of a shock to the system that everyone is getting older. Justin is only 30, but he has lived a life, and an important part of his past is now officially moved on just as much as he has moved on. He won't be stressing much about it and hopes that she is well and happy at the end of the day."