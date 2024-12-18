'Bitter' Justin Bieber's Reaction Revealed to Ex Selena Gomez's News She's Engaged to 'Sexiest Man Alive' Boyfriend Benny Blanco — Amid 'Secret Message' Speculation
Justin Bieber has been left "stunned" over the news his ex Selena Gomez is ready to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.
On Wednesday, the actress showed off her huge diamond ring on Instagram and announced the couple is set to wed following her and Bieber's failed relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The exes dated on and off from 2010 to 2018, as Bieber eventually began dating his now-wife, Hailey.
While Bieber, 30, is happy for Gomez, he can acknowledge the impact of her decision.
A source said: "Justin is married and has a kid, we all know that but when he heard that Selena was engaged, he'll even admit, it stung for a brief second, because even though they will never be friends or date again or anything like that, it is officially the end of an era."
They continued: "His past is so connected with Selena, and now that she is engaged, he is married and a father, it's a bit of a shock to the system that everyone is getting older. Justin is only 30, but he has lived a life, and an important part of his past is now officially moved on just as much as he has moved on. He won't be stressing much about it and hopes that she is well and happy at the end of the day."
Bieber and Gomez's fans had been hoping for an eventual reunion, but the Only Murders in the Building star's engagement has shut the door on that.
The insider explained: "(Bieber) hopes this will finally get fans to stop stanning for that relationship, it's been over and now this should put the nail in the coffin."
While Bieber hasn't directly responded to his ex's engagement, his fans believe he may have posted a "secret message" to her.
Just days after Gomez's gushing announcement with Blanco – who was featured in People's 2024 "Sexiest Man Alive" issue – the Canadian singer took to Instagram to post a selfie with his wife during their Costa Rica getaway.
Bieber's choice of song to go along with the post is what caught the attention of fans. The pop star attached Lizzy McAlpine’s All My Ghosts, a song focused on the sweet memories with an ex from the past the singer can’t seem to shake.
Some of the lyrics include: “I can see it now, the wedding of the year / I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears. I can see it now, when all my ghosts disappear / I can see it crystal clear.”
Fans were quick to comment as one person wrote: "Guys, listen to that song well and you will know Justin is trying to give Selena a message," and another said, "Did Bieber post a picture of him and his wife with 'All My Ghosts' a few days after Selena got engaged? You can't make this up.”
Meanwhile, insiders claim Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, got engaged in secret five months ago, but decided to delay their announcement in order to not be "tied" to Bieber becoming a father for the first time, which occurred around the same time.
An insider claimed: "They became engaged in August and Selena didn't want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way. They knew it would."
The source added: "Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one up him."